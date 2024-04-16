HospiceChoice Rx Welcomes Tracy Page as the Hospice Pharmacy Benefit Innovators Grow Their Reach to New Markets

GAINESVILLE, Ga., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HospiceChoice Rx is pleased to announce the recent hire of Tracy Page as Sales Director. Based in the greater Houston area, Ms. Page brings a wealth of healthcare-related experience from her 25-year career, including senior roles as a Business Development Account Executive and a Hospice Care Consultant. Ms. Page is passionate about Hospice patients receiving the best care and resources as they navigate their end-of-life journey. At HospiceChoice Rx, she is responsible for cultivating new Hospice partner relationships in Texas and the Southwest region. Ms. Page is enthusiastic about sharing how HospiceChoice Rx's innovative approach can speed medication access and reduce administrative burden.

Throughout 2024, HospiceChoice Rx plans to expand its sales coverage across the US to make its services available to more Hospices looking to enhance the experience of patients and clinicians while reducing cost. "HospiceChoice Rx provides the right product at the right time for any Hospice interested in minimizing their pharmacy costs and optimizing their clinicians' time. By adding Tracy to our team, we now have a strong voice for our value proposition in the key Southwest market," said Stephen Greene, Chairman of the Board at HospiceChoice Rx.

As an organization committed to quality patient care, HospiceChoice Rx provides each of its clients with custom formulary management and claims rejection management. Its mission is to ensure that all patients receive the right medication at the right cost exactly when they need it.

In addition, compared to older-generation Hospice PBMs, HospiceChoice Rx offers Hospices a vastly superior way to manage their medication administration processes. With the company's proprietary NaviScript platform, clinicians can ePrescribe medication orders in minutes via its mobile app or desktop version. The platform pulls patient demographics from the Hospice electronic medical record system (EMR) to reduce dual entry and send medication orders directly to the pharmacy. Claims adjudication occurs automatically once the prescription is filled. Having this technology inside of a one unified system creates substantial efficiencies for staff and provides critical tools to control costs.

About HospiceChoice Rx

HospiceChoice Rx delivers pharmacy benefits customized and tailored to Hospice and Palliative Care organizations. We support medication access with a robust pharmacy network of more than 75,000 pharmacies across the country. HospiceChoice Rx provides leading-edge technology and superior clinical consultation services to support Hospice providers. With a commitment to cost savings, we work with Hospices to leverage the most favorable drug pricing to include CMS's national pricing benchmark, NADAC. Learn more at http://www.hospicechoicerx.com/

SOURCE HospiceChoice Rx