HospiceWorks Announces Launch of Software Platform for Hospice Industry

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HospiceWorks Inc. has officially launched a new software platform made specifically for the hospice industry called HospiceWorksTM. The cloud-based software was designed with a complex built-in business rules engine to execute complicated tasks with ease of use while helping care teams improve the delivery of patient care.

"No one understands the current challenges facing the hospice industry better than we do, which is why we set out to launch a software platform that is able to differentiate between business rules and workflows," said Erika Eordogh, co-founder of HospiceWorks. "Business rules produce knowledge, whereas workflows perform business work. That way, hospice businesses can now detect business situations, occurrences, and events, keeping it separate from workflows." HospiceWorks business rules engine (BRE) enables the knowledge of hospice regulatory and best practice standards, as well as audit assistance.

Working in conjunction with the HospiceWorks BRE is its Quality Assurance (QA) feature, which will assist hospice organizations as they conduct QA checks of clinical documentation. All participating hospices can now design a QA program that meets the specific needs of the establishment, helping them to facilitate quality documentation, open communication, and document measurable improvements.

Another innovative feature in HospiceWorks is its Patient Profile feature - care teams can view a snapshot overview of the patient's current status, streamlining decision making. "Caring for hospice patients requires intense collaboration and continuity of care, which is why we have a visual Patient Profile within our software allowing them to review vital trends, assess pain management, and monitor wound care," said Eordogh. "And best of all, it's all happening in real time."

For businesses considering a new hospice software solution, consider HospiceWorks.

About HospiceWorks Inc.

We are a Cloud-Based Hospice Software Solution and Revenue Cycle Management Company. Our Hospice Software is designed to be easy to use with complex business rules built into the system. Clinicians will save time with our software, allowing them to focus on what's important: taking care of patients. Our Revenue Cycle Management services are a cost-effective solution for hospices; leave your hospice billing to our team of professionals and eliminate high payroll costs, hiring hassles and management of an internal biller.

