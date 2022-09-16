Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Size Worth US$ 7.14 Billion by 2030 at 7.7% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global hospital acquired disease testing market is expected to clock US$ 7.14 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Owing to the Increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections and Increasing launches of advanced and efficient testing tools and kits are key driving factors. this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Market Driver

The number of medical facilities has significantly increased as a result of the growing global population, rapid urbanisation, and modernization of the healthcare infrastructure. The incidence of HAIs has increased as a result, which is driving up demand for hospital acquired diseases testing market. The market is also predicted to rise as a result of the expanding use of cutting-edge technologies, including as solid phase hybridization, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, and real-time location systems (RTLSs), for preventing, diagnosing, and monitoring HAIs. However, despite these factors, the market is not without constraints and is challenged by global disparities. The development of the global market is hampered by the lack of standards and limited knowledge of hospital acquired disease testing in third-world countries.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.67 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 7.14 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments Covered By Product, Test Type, Application, Infection Type, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent market players in the global hospital acquired disease testing market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Becton Dickinson & Company

& Company Danaher Corporation

Sotera Health Company

Ecolab

Hologic

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd

Getinge AB

Merck Kgaa

Pfizer Inc

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Steris PLC

Pal International

Continental Equipment Company

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

C.B.M. S.r.l

Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Reckitt Benckiser

To increase their revenue share, the top players in the market for hospital acquired disease testing are utilising a variety of methods, such as R&D investments, the use of cutting-edge techniques, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical development. Furthermore, manufacturers are concentrating on developing improved testing kits. For instance, in December 2019, Cobas vivoDx MRSA, a diagnostic test designed to identify Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteria, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cobas vivoDx MRSA's certification is meant to help manage and prevent Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections in healthcare facilities.

Excerpts from 'By Infection Type Segmentation'

Based on type, the global hospital acquired disease testing market has been segmented into:

Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

Bloodstream Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Urinary Tract Infections (Uti)

During the predicted period, the urinary tract infection segment accounted for a largest revenue share with a profitable CAGR. This is as a result of the fact that UTIs are the most prevalent disease acquired in hospitals worldwide. However, during the projection period, the surgical site infection segment is anticipated to expand at a profitable CAGR. This is a result of hospital staff members' negligence while the patient was there.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on the region, the global hospital-acquired disease testing market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The largest share of the global market for hospital acquired disease testing was held by North America. The expanding emphasis on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers is what characterizes market growth in this region. One of the main factors driving the expansion of the hospital acquired disease testing market in North America is the rising number of HAI-related deaths each year in the United States. The rules put in place by governments and other organisations, along with the increased need for diagnostics, will all contribute to the market's expansion in America. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the market's fastest growth rate for tests for hospital acquired diseases. The rise in nosocomial infections and the accompanying enactment of more stringent rules to reduce HAIs are factors contributing to the market expansion in Asia Pacific. Additionally, escalating investments in healthcare infrastructure will benefit the region's market for hospital acquired disease diagnostics.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HOSPITAL ACQUIRED DISEASE TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Instruments Reagents Consumables GLOBAL HOSPITAL ACQUIRED DISEASE TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST TYPE Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassay Others GLOBAL HOSPITAL ACQUIRED DISEASE TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Disease Testing Drug-Resistance Testing GLOBAL HOSPITAL ACQUIRED DISEASE TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INFECTION TYPE Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Bloodstream Infections Surgical Site Infections Gastrointestinal Infections Urinary Tract Infections GLOBAL HOSPITAL ACQUIRED DISEASE TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospital Standalone Laboratories Others

