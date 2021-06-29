Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Size To Reach $8.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital acquired infection control market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market growth include the rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), supportive government initiatives, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a major catalyst for the market as it led to increased awareness and concern over HAIs. The demand for infection control equipment and consumables also stemmed from the need to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Key Insights & Findings:

The consumables segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.0% in 2020. This was owing to the high usage of consumables in hospitals and ambulatory care centers. The COVID-19 pandemic further contributed to the segment share due to the increased need for disposable, safe, and effective solutions to curb the spread of the virus. These included products such as N95 masks, PPE, and gloves.

The hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) segment held the largest revenue share of 46.0% in 2020 due to the high prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs) in these facilities. According to CDC estimates, about 1 out of 31 hospital patients suffer from at least one HAI on any given day.

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in coming years owing to increasing supportive government initiatives to promote HAIs control products in the region.

Strategic initiatives by market players are mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, geographic expansions, and new product development. For example, in November 2020 , Getinge acquired a manufacturer of decontamination products-Quadralene. The company was merged into Getinge's Infection Control portfolio to expand its offerings in the business area of Surgical Workflows.

Read 120 page market research report, "Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Equipment, Services, Consumables), By End User (Hospitals & ICUs, Ambulatory Surgical & Diagnostic Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

Governments and regulatory bodies prescribed several policies and guidelines to prevent cross-contamination and safeguard public health. To prevent nosocomial infections in healthcare facilities, infection control standards were implemented such as triage strategy and provision and proper distribution of equipment, in addition to standard precautions such as hand washing and use of personal protective equipment. In particular, the pandemic resulted in a surge in demand for consumables such as PPE, masks, and disinfectants.

The CDC, of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides an extensive library of guidelines on basic infection prevention and control, antibiotic resistance, device-associated infections, procedure-associated infections, and disease / organism-specific to promote the control of HAIs. In the wake of the pandemic, the CDC added COVID-19 infection control guidelines to its digital library.

Growing initiatives by market players also contribute to the growth of the market. These initiatives include strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product development. In February 2021, for instance, Getinge expanded its partnership with XPO Logistics under which the latter will provide warehousing and transport services from the Netherlands to the EMEA region for the company's infection control business unit. In December 2020, Xenex launched LightStrike 6 as part of its patented lineup of pathogen-eliminating robots. The robots produce high-intensity broad-spectrum UV light and can also deactivate the COVID-19 virus in 2 minutes.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital acquired infection control market on the basis of type, end user, and region:

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028

Equipment



Sterilization Equipment





Heat Sterilization Equipment







Moist Heat Sterilization









Dry Heat Sterilization







Low Temperature Sterilization







Radiation Sterilization







Others





Disinfection Equipment





Washer Disinfector







Flusher Disinfector







Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems



Services



Consumables



Disinfectants





Sterilization Consumables





Others (Waste Disposal, PPE)

Hospital Acquired Infection Control End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs)



Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers



Others (Nursing Homes and Maternity Centers)

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

Olympus Corporation

BD

Getinge AB

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

3M

STERIS

ASP (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Ecolab

Belimed AG

KCWW (Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.)

Browse through more studies on the Global Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research.

Infection Control Market – Global infection control market size was estimated at USD 150.4 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. High Level Disinfection Services Market – Global high level disinfection services market size was valued at USD 22.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Sterilization Equipment Market – Global sterilization equipment market size was valued at USD 5.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.