Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Size to Reach Worth $12.52 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 2.3%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital acquired infections therapeutic market size anticipated to reach USD 12.52 billion by 2028. according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR 2.3% from 2021-2028. The increasing geriatric population, rise in operating room procedures, and changing reimbursement policies are among the key factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the rise in government initiatives for better healthcare management, increasing healthcare expenditure, and availability of advance medical facilities are working in the favor of the market. Moreover, the increasing launch of drugs specifically developing for the hospital acquired infections coupled with rising investments in R&D initiatives further complementing the market growth.

Based on drug class , the antibacterial drugs segment contributed the largest revenue share, owing to increasing cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) caused due to bacteria that can be treated with antibacterial drugs.

, segment contributed the largest revenue share, owing to caused due to bacteria that can be treated with antibacterial drugs. In terms of infection type , the surgical site infections (SSIs) segment dominated the HAIs therapeutics and is expected to continue the same trend during the forecast period. An increasing rate of surgical procedures and increasing cases of SSIs are driving the segment's growth.

, segment dominated the HAIs therapeutics and is expected to continue the same trend during the forecast period. and are driving the segment's growth. The government is launching initiatives to establish patient safety networks , and quality-focused organizations are collaborating to improve infection control and reduce the number of patients who contract these conditions.

, and quality-focused organizations are who contract these conditions. Increasing accessibility of novel hospital-acquired infection therapeutics in major countries of the Europe region as a result of the rise in presence of key market players is expected to support regional growth.

The market in North America is projected to dominate the global hospital acquired infections therapeutic market, on account of the growing geriatric population and increasing cases of chronic diseases. Additionally, governments of developed countries from this region are funding heavily research and development programs to contain hospital-acquired infections. On the other side, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market for hospital infection therapeutics, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising healthcare expenditure.

Leading players operating in the hospital acquired infections therapeutic market are engaged in large-scale R&D activities for the development of HAI treatment. Additionally, market players are also adopting strategies such as collaborations, product development, and regional expansions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some of the prominent players include Merck, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and Allergan Plc

Supply Side: Pharmaceutical Company

Pharmaceutical Company Demand Side: Hospital

Hospital Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market Research has segmented the hospital acquired infections therapeutic market report on the basis of drug class, infection type, and region:

Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic, Drug Class Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Antibacterial Drugs

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors



Protein Synthesis Inhibitors



Others

Antiviral Drugs

Antifungal Drugs

Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic, Infection Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Urinary Tract Infections

Ventilator-associated Pneumonia

Surgical Site Infections

Bloodstream Infections

Other Hospital Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

