Hospital-At-Home Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Hospital-At-Home Market By Service Type, By Application, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast Till 2031"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Hospital-At-Home market size is expected to record a promising CAGR of 47.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Home healthcare refers to a variety of medical therapies offered to address a patient's condition or injury in the convenience of their own home. Countless options are available to patients who want to get home health care. Depending on each patient's situation, care might range from nursing to specialized medical treatments, such as laboratory workups. Due to declining birth rates and rising life expectancy, the world's population is aging quickly. This could lead to a high frequency of chronic diseases and increasing demand for home healthcare services and software. The elderly population is anticipated to significantly affect the market.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1776

The market is anticipated to develop as a result of the aging population, rising incidence of targeted disorders such as Alzheimer's and memory loss, as well as orthopedic diseases. Politicians and health organizations are working to decrease healthcare expenditures since one of their top concerns is the rising cost of treatment. Healthcare provided at home is more affordable than a costly hospital stays.

In emerging nations, non-communicable illnesses are now more prevalent due to improvements in medicine. Sedentary habits and heavy alcohol use are the main causes of the rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases. The market is anticipated to be pushed by an increase in the incidence of long-term care-related target diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's.

Some of the prominent players in the Hospital-At-Home market are:

Amedisys

Aurora Enterprises

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Brookdale Senior Living

CenterWell Home Health

Central Logic

Conduit Health

Contessa

DispatchHealth

Encompass Health

HCA

Humana

Medalogix

Massachusetts General Brigham and Women's Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Medically Home

Sana Health

Senior Helpers

Trinity Health

UnitedHealth Group

Optum

LHC Group

Hospital-At-Home Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 47.0 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Service Type, Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/hospital-at-home-market/1776

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The prevalence of target diseases, like Alzheimer's and insanity and orthopedic diseases, is predicted to rise along with the aging population. Governments and health organizations are working to control healthcare expenses since one of their concerns is the rising cost of treatments. Healthcare provided at home is more affordable than using pricey medical facilities. The continued rise in elderly individuals will considerably support the market for home healthcare. This disposable household income mostly enables people to control healthcare spending. There is a constant increase in the demand for home healthcare services and home nursing care worldwide. The popularity of home healthcare is growing, and it is becoming a more popular choice due to factors like the high expense of hospital treatment, the convenience of recovering at home, and its affordability. These gadgets are also popular in economically developed and underdeveloped regions.

Challenges:

The main issue is a need for more knowledge about technological items in developing nations, which is expected to slow the expansion of the home healthcare market. However, the availability of experienced workers with specialized skills and the high cost of home healthcare items will likely impede the market's expansion in the upcoming years.

Regional Trends:

North America hospital-at-home dominates the market position. This nation is a market leader because of significant investment in the healthcare sector and top-notch physicians and nurses. The number of ambulatory surgery centers and the overall senior population in North America are rising at record rates, which spurs the use of the home healthcare system. Factors including the widespread use of advanced technologies, the incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, rising healthcare costs, physician shortages, and growing customer appetite for better healthcare services all contribute to North America's significant market share globally. Besides, Asia Pacific had a notable share of the market. The need for home healthcare goods and services is rising due to factors like underdeveloped infrastructure for healthcare, expensive in-hospital healthcare facilities, and chronic conditions that demand long-term care. Corporations are also putting more emphasis on underdeveloped nations like China and India.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1776

Leading manufacturers of this field focus on offering high quality and customizable services to the clients. Also, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are helping market players to boost their businesses.

Key developments in the market:

In Feb 2023, Contessa Health, an Amedisys Inc. subsidiary, has partnered with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) to establish VMFH Home Recovery Care programme at the St. Joseph Medical Centre in Tacoma, Washington.The programme will combine in-person care with remote assistance. It incorporates remote blood pressure, pulse, heart rate, and other monitoring. Additionally, the treatment includes managing wounds, changing dressings, rebalancing medications, and an emphasis on social determinants of health.

Contessa Health, an Amedisys Inc. subsidiary, has partnered with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) to establish VMFH Home Recovery Care programme at the St. Joseph Medical Centre in Tacoma, Washington.The programme will combine in-person care with remote assistance. It incorporates remote blood pressure, pulse, heart rate, and other monitoring. Additionally, the treatment includes managing wounds, changing dressings, rebalancing medications, and an emphasis on social determinants of health. In April 2022 , Advocate MobileHelp was acquired by Aurora Enterprises. The inclusion of MobileHelp highlights the company's focus on investing in technologies complementary to clinical services, advancing whole-person health, and furthering its mission of assisting people in leading, fulfilling lives. This investment has synergistic potential that will strengthen the treatment continuum and enhance health outcomes because of various cutting-edge personal safety and medical monitoring devices.

Advocate MobileHelp was acquired by Aurora Enterprises. The inclusion of MobileHelp highlights the company's focus on investing in technologies complementary to clinical services, advancing whole-person health, and furthering its mission of assisting people in leading, fulfilling lives. This investment has synergistic potential that will strengthen the treatment continuum and enhance health outcomes because of various cutting-edge personal safety and medical monitoring devices. In Oct 2021 , Central Logic announced the incorporation of two previous acquisitions into its core offering. Adding Ensocare (which automates the inpatient referral process to post-acute care [PAC]) and Acuity Link (a leading provider of transportation communications and logistics management software) to the Central Logic portfolio creates an end-to-end solution for orchestrating patient access across the healthcare continuum. The integration, in conjunction with Central Logic's existing proven technology and consulting solutions, enables hospitals to operate as Real-Time Health Systems (RTHS) and connected networks of care.

, Central Logic announced the incorporation of two previous acquisitions into its core offering. Adding Ensocare (which automates the inpatient referral process to post-acute care [PAC]) and Acuity Link (a leading provider of transportation communications and logistics management software) to the Central Logic portfolio creates an end-to-end solution for orchestrating patient access across the healthcare continuum. The integration, in conjunction with Central Logic's existing proven technology and consulting solutions, enables hospitals to operate as Real-Time Health Systems (RTHS) and connected networks of care. In July 2021, Amedisys entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Contessa Health, a hospital-at-home and specialised nursing company, in an effort to focus on higher acuity patients as home care becomes more prevalent. Contessa collaborates with health systems to provide complex patients with in-home acute and post-acute care. Since its inception in 2014, the venture has attracted several high-profile clients, including CommonSpirit Health, Highmark Health, and Mount Sinai Health System. It has plans to expand to more than one hundred institutions in 28 additional states.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Service Type

Therapeutic

Diagnostic

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Application

Skilled Home Healthcare Service

Physician/primary care



Nursing Care



Physical, Occupational, and/or Speech Therapy



Nutritional Support



Hospice & Palliative Care



Other Skilled Care Services

Unskilled Home Healthcare Service

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Hospital-At-Home market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Hospital-At-Home market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Hospital-At-Home market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Hospital-At-Home market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Hospital-At-Home market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Obtain Report Customization Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1776

Why should buy this report:

Ø To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Hospital-At-Home market

Ø To receive industry overview and future trends of global Hospital-At-Home market

Ø To analyze the Hospital-At-Home market drivers and challenges

Ø To get information on the Hospital-At-Home market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Ø Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Hospital-At-Home market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

mHealth Solutions Market

Chemotherapy At Home Services Market

Global Virtual Diagnostic Market

Urgent Care Apps Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd