Hospital Beds Global Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030: Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing

The global market for Hospital Beds estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
General Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pressure Relief segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $952.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Hospital Beds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$952.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$934.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$782.5 Million by the year 2030.
- ArjoHuntleigh AB
- Famed Zywiec Sp. z.o.o
- Gendron, Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment
- Joerns Healthcare LLC
- Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG
- Linet, spol.s r.o.
- Malvestio Group
- Medline Industries, Inc
- Missaglia Spa
- Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.
- Savion Industries
- Stryker Corporation
- Zhengzhou Besco Medical Co., LTD
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Great Distress to Hospitals
- Inexorable Rise in COVID-19 Cases Exhausts Supplies of Critical Medical Equipment and Hospital Beds
- Global Hospital Beds Per 1000 People as of May-2020
- Triaging: A Relevant Strategy to Address Resource Shortage
- Competitive Scenario
- Hospital Beds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Hospital Beds: A Critical Part of Patient Care Environment
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Growth Drivers and Deterrents
- Emerging Markets Drive Future Growth Opportunities
- Factors Driving Growth by Bed Type
- Factors Influencing Demand for Beds: (Rating on a 1-10 Scale)
- Electric Beds Witness Stronger Growth
- Hospital Bed Density Worldwide: A Review
- Need for New Hospital Constructions to Drive Demand
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
- Efficient and Cost-Effective Hospital Bed Design Continues to Gain R&D Focus
- An Introduction to Hospital Beds
- Medical Beds
- Types of Beds
- Manual Beds
- Semi-Electric Beds
- Electric Beds
- Categorization on he Basis of Specialty Functions
- General Purpose Beds
- Birthing Beds
- Pediatric Beds
- Bariatric Beds
- Pressure-Relief Beds
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Pandemic Galvanizes Demand for Smart Hospital Beds
- Innovation in Hospital Bed Designs Ensures Increased Patient Safety
- Smart Beds Bring in a Transition to Healthcare Standards
- Players Focus on Advanced Technologies for Improved Functionalities
- Chula Engineering's Smart Hospital Bed
- ProCuity Hospital Bed, First-of-its-kind Wireless Hospital Bed Innovation from Stryker
- Select Innovations by Other Companies
- Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design
- Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing
- Focus Grows on Beds Designed for Home Care
- Manufacturers Focus on Designing Beds with Additional Features for Bariatric Patients
- Birthing Beds Equipped with New Features to Ensure Safe and Easy Delivery
- Rise in HAPU Incidence Results in Growing Emphasis on Pressure Relief Beds
- Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
- Most Traveled Destinations for Medical Procedures in Emerging Markets and Cost Savings Compared to the US
- Comparative Procedure Costs: US vs India, Thailand, Singapore (In US$ Million)
- Growing Focus on Outpatient Care to Impact Bed Demand
- Stylish and Adjustable Beds: An Evolving Area of Interest
- Rise in Preference for Support Surface Versatility
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Burgeoning Geriatric Population Demand Greater Clinical Care
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
- Growth in Obesity Numbers Drive Demand for Bariatric Beds
- World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries
- Growing Burden of Obesity Worldwide: Obesity as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure Across Select Countries: 2020-2050
- Increase in Birth Rate and Pediatric Population Offers Opportunities
- Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020)
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
