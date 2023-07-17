Hospital Beds Global Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030: Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Beds: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Hospital Beds estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

General Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pressure Relief segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $952.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Hospital Beds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$952.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$934.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$782.5 Million by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Great Distress to Hospitals

Inexorable Rise in COVID-19 Cases Exhausts Supplies of Critical Medical Equipment and Hospital Beds

Global Hospital Beds Per 1000 People as of May-2020

Triaging: A Relevant Strategy to Address Resource Shortage

Competitive Scenario

Hospital Beds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Hospital Beds: A Critical Part of Patient Care Environment

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Drivers and Deterrents

Emerging Markets Drive Future Growth Opportunities

Factors Driving Growth by Bed Type

Factors Influencing Demand for Beds: (Rating on a 1-10 Scale)

Electric Beds Witness Stronger Growth

Hospital Bed Density Worldwide: A Review

Need for New Hospital Constructions to Drive Demand

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019

Efficient and Cost-Effective Hospital Bed Design Continues to Gain R&D Focus

An Introduction to Hospital Beds

Medical Beds

Types of Beds

Manual Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Electric Beds

Categorization on he Basis of Specialty Functions

General Purpose Beds

Birthing Beds

Pediatric Beds

Bariatric Beds

Pressure-Relief Beds

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Pandemic Galvanizes Demand for Smart Hospital Beds

Innovation in Hospital Bed Designs Ensures Increased Patient Safety

Smart Beds Bring in a Transition to Healthcare Standards

Players Focus on Advanced Technologies for Improved Functionalities

Chula Engineering's Smart Hospital Bed

ProCuity Hospital Bed, First-of-its-kind Wireless Hospital Bed Innovation from Stryker

Select Innovations by Other Companies

Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design

Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing

Focus Grows on Beds Designed for Home Care

Manufacturers Focus on Designing Beds with Additional Features for Bariatric Patients

Birthing Beds Equipped with New Features to Ensure Safe and Easy Delivery

Rise in HAPU Incidence Results in Growing Emphasis on Pressure Relief Beds

Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Most Traveled Destinations for Medical Procedures in Emerging Markets and Cost Savings Compared to the US

Comparative Procedure Costs: US vs India, Thailand , Singapore (In US$ Million)

, (In US$ Million) Growing Focus on Outpatient Care to Impact Bed Demand

Stylish and Adjustable Beds: An Evolving Area of Interest

Rise in Preference for Support Surface Versatility

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Burgeoning Geriatric Population Demand Greater Clinical Care

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Growth in Obesity Numbers Drive Demand for Bariatric Beds

World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries

Growing Burden of Obesity Worldwide: Obesity as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure Across Select Countries: 2020-2050

Increase in Birth Rate and Pediatric Population Offers Opportunities

Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020)

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

