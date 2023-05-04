Hospital Beds Market size to accelerate at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2027; Rise in incidence of infectious diseases to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospital beds market size is set to grow by USD 2324.19 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 10%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Manual Beds



Semi-automated Beds



Automated Beds

Application

Intensive Care



Acute Care



Home Care

Geography

Europe



North America



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the manual beds segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The demand for manual hospital beds increased in developing countries such as Nigeria for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in early 2020. Due to low economic growth in these countries, the demand for manual hospital beds has increased, as automated and semi-automated hospital beds are more expensive than manual hospital beds. Hence, the increasing demand for manual beds from developing countries will augment the growth of the manual beds segment of the global hospital beds market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-

wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), download

a sample report!

Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the hospital beds market include Agiliti Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Baxter International Inc., Besco Medical Ltd., Getinge AB, GF Health Products Inc., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Lojer Oy, Malvestio Spa, Medline Industries LP, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Savaria Corp., Savion Industries, Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., Taleb Medical, and ANTANO GROUP S.R.L. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hospital beds market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor offerings

Agiliti Inc. - The company offers hospital beds, namely Evolution bed with free mobility, geriatrics, safe patient handling, fall prevention, and caregiver injury prevention.

Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in infectious diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global hospital beds market.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis (TB) and COVID-19 will increase the demand for hospital beds across the world.

For instance, 10.4 million new TB cases and 1.7 million TB-related deaths are estimated to occur every year, worldwide.

According to the CDC, 7,882 people were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2021 in the US. Additionally, the CDC estimates that Salmonella infections lead to about 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the US annually.

Hence, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases can result in hospital admissions, which is likely to drive the demand for hospital beds during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Significant Trends

The rising number of medical emergencies is an emerging trend in the global hospital beds market growth.

The rise in medical emergencies caused by outdoor accidents, industrial accidents, wars, fire breakouts, and natural calamities is pushing healthcare providers to improve their readiness to address emergency situations.

In order to provide advanced services and advanced equipment such as electric and advanced hospital beds, healthcare facilities are upgrading their capabilities in terms of intensive care, critical care, acute care, and surgical treatment.

They are highly needed during the treatment of medical emergencies. Furthermore, hospitals and other healthcare emergency centers are taking high precautions and are providing the required facilities to address medical emergencies.

Hence, such trends are expected to fuel the market growth for hospital beds during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The high cost of automated hospital beds is one of the challenges to the growth of the global hospital beds market.

The stringent regulatory scenario in various countries increases the investment in meeting product quality and operation standards and minimizes the risk associated with the manufacturing and use of these products, which can increase the overall cost of production for manufacturers.

To minimize the cost and generate profit, manufacturers follow a premium pricing strategy, which increases the cost of the product.

Weak distribution channels in rural markets are operated and controlled by local suppliers, which also increases product costs due to the lower order value and consumption volumes.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the hospital beds market during the forecast period.

Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital beds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hospital beds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hospital beds market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital beds market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hospital cleaning chemicals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,135.24 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cleaning agents, disinfecting and sterilizing agents), end-user (state-owned hospitals, private hospitals, and community hospitals), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for cleaning chemicals to prevent HAIs is notably driving market growth.

The hospital infection therapeutics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,106.6 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by drug class (antibiotics drugs, antifungal drugs, and antiviral drugs), type (respiratory tract infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal infections, and urinary tract infections), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in the incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders is notably driving the market growth.

Hospital Beds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,324.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.93 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agiliti Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Baxter International Inc., Besco Medical Ltd., Getinge AB, GF Health Products Inc., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Lojer Oy, Malvestio Spa, Medline Industries LP, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Savaria Corp., Savion Industries, Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., Taleb Medical, and ANTANO GROUP S.R.L. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hospital beds market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hospital beds market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Manual beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Manual beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Manual beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Manual beds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manual beds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Semi-automated beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Semi-automated beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Semi-automated beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Semi-automated beds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Semi-automated beds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automated beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automated beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automated beds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automated beds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automated beds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Intensive care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Intensive care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Intensive care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Intensive care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Intensive care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Acute care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Acute care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Acute care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Acute care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Acute care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agiliti Inc.

Exhibit 116: Agiliti Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Agiliti Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Agiliti Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Agiliti Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Getinge AB

Exhibit 120: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 121: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Getinge AB - Key news



Exhibit 123: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Getinge AB - Segment focus

12.5 GF Health Products Inc.

Exhibit 125: GF Health Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: GF Health Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: GF Health Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 128: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Invacare Corp.

Exhibit 133: Invacare Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Invacare Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Invacare Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Invacare Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Joerns Healthcare LLC

Exhibit 137: Joerns Healthcare LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: Joerns Healthcare LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Joerns Healthcare LLC - Key offerings

12.9 LINET Group SE

Exhibit 140: LINET Group SE - Overview



Exhibit 141: LINET Group SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: LINET Group SE - Key offerings

12.10 Lojer Oy

Exhibit 143: Lojer Oy - Overview



Exhibit 144: Lojer Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Lojer Oy - Key offerings

12.11 Malvestio Spa

Exhibit 146: Malvestio Spa - Overview



Exhibit 147: Malvestio Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Malvestio Spa - Key offerings

12.12 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 149: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 150: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

12.13 PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Savaria Corp.

Exhibit 156: Savaria Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Savaria Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Savaria Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Savaria Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Savion Industries

Exhibit 160: Savion Industries - Overview



Exhibit 161: Savion Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Savion Industries - Key offerings

12.16 Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 163: Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 164: Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.17 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 166: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

