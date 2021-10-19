Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market Size Worth $8.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market size is expected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of surgeries performed and hospitalizations, is the key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of nosocomial infections, such as bloodstream, urinary tract, surgical site infections, and pneumonia, will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of type, the bedsheet segment held the largest market share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Rising demand for bedsheets in hospitals across the globe owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases is driving the segment

In terms of product, the reusable segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market by 2028 owing to the rising number of surgeries performed and the presence of many local key players

Read 90 page market research report, "Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Bedsheet, Pillow Cover), By Product (Reusable, Disposable), By Region (APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

For instance, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) predicted that in American hospitals HAIs account for around 1.7 million infections and 99,000 related deaths every year. Of these infections Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) account for 32%, Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) hold 22%, pneumonia (lung infections) holds 15%, and bloodstream infections account for 14%. Thus, with increasing cases of nosocomial infections, the demand for preventive services will increase, thereby, boosting the demand for hospital pillow covers and bedsheets.

In addition, the number of hospital admissions is also increasing at an exponential rate. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association, total admissions in all U.S. hospitals were 36,241,815. The rising number of admissions will, in turn, augment the product demand, thereby propelling the market growth in the U.S. The rising demand for maintenance and hygiene in healthcare institutes is also one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. A lot of hospitals and healthcare centers are considerably focusing on upgrading the quality of infrastructure and hygiene, efficacy, and maintenance of operational systems.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital bedsheet & pillow cover market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Bedsheet



Pillow Cover

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Reusable



Disposable

Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Angelica Corp.

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

ImageFIRST

Tetsudo Linen Service Co., Ltd.

Celtic Linen

V-linen Pvt. Ltd.

Raenco Mills

Check out more studies related to hospital consumables, conducted by Grand View Research:

Hospital Stretchers Market – The global hospital stretchers market size is expected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global hospital stretchers market size is expected to reach by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Market – The global hospital linen supply and management services market size is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.