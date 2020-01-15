Hospital campus selling at auction in North Georgia

CLAYTON, Ga., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A 7.68-acre campus with three buildings is being sold in an online auction, with MarkNet affiliates Pearce & Associates and Potts Brothers Land & Auction conducting the sale.

The facilities at 196 Ridgecrest Circle, Clayton, were the home to Mountain Lakes Medical Center, which has recently relocated.

Professional Resources Management of Rabun, LLC built a new facility for the hospital and has retained the firms to sell the property. Bidding is open and will continue until it starts ending at 1 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, February 18.

Auction personnel will conduct open houses February 4, 11, 17 and 18. A bid center will open at The Dillard House, 768 Franklin Street, Dillard, from 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, until the end of the auction.

"This is a great facility in a setting surrounded by the stunning views and recreational opportunities of north Georgia," said Ben Potts, principal of Potts Brothers Land and Auction. The property is located near Gainesville, Georgia; Mountain City, Georgia; Dillard, Georgia; Highlands, North Carolina and Cashiers, North Carolina.

The first of three buildings is a 32,000-square-foot facility that previously served as a hospital. A second building is 25,000 square feet in three stories. The building includes a meeting and training venue, conference facility, 100-seat auditorium, retail space and office spaces. A third building has 8,000 square feet of space, previously used for medical practices and medical supply offices.

"These will appeal to a wide range of bidders, including those seeking a unique environment for offices, senior living facilities, or investors who might resell the buildings individually," said Chip Pearce, president of Pearce & Associates.

Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.BidRidgecrest.com or call 205-966-8114.

Pearce & Associates, based in Birmingham, and Potts Brothers Land & Auction, based in Rock Spring, Georgia, are partners in the MarkNet Alliance, which markets real and personal property assets throughout the United States.

