Hospital Cleaning Chemicals Market size to record USD 5.13 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increasing popularity of online distribution channels is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital cleaning chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.13 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 8.61% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Cleaning Chemicals Market 2023-2027

Key Companies Covered 3M Co., Acuro Organics Ltd, CARROLLCLEAN, Danaher Corp., Diversey Holdings Ltd., Ecolab Inc., GOJO Industries Inc., Hillyard Inc., Laboratoire M2, Paragon Products (UK) Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanosil AG, STERIS Plc, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tristel Plc, Whiteley Pty Ltd. , and Zep Inc. Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Increasing popularity of online distribution channels:

Online distribution channels have become crucial for buyers and manufacturers of cleaning chemicals. They offer convenience and cost savings, especially for hospitals. Manufacturers focus on both direct and online channels to reach hospitals globally. The Internet's widespread use enables suppliers to reach more customers easily.



Platforms like IndiaMart, Alibaba, and Amazon facilitate the distribution of cleaning chemicals to hospitals worldwide. Companies utilize these platforms to expand their customer base and boost profits.



Online promotions and discounts attract hospitals to purchase cleaning chemicals in bulk. This trend is expected to continue, driven by the ease and frequency of online purchases. Overall, the global hospital cleaning chemicals market is set to grow due to these factors.

Major Challenges:

Adverse effects of cleaning chemicals

Hospital cleaning chemicals, vital for maintaining hygiene, can pose health risks to workers. Exposure to compounds like quaternary ammonium, glutaraldehyde, and bleach can lead to respiratory issues, skin irritation, and asthma. Sodium hypochlorite, a common disinfectant, may cause skin and eye damage.



Hydrogen peroxide, another key ingredient, can irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory system. Ecolab's OxyCide Daily Disinfectant Cleaner, containing peracetic acid and hydrogen peroxide, targets pathogens but can cause headaches, skin burns, and breathing problems.



Such risks deter workers from using these chemicals, impacting market growth negatively. Reducing chemical uptake is crucial to minimize occupational hazards in hospitals.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Cleaning agents

1.2 Disinfecting and sterilizing agents End-user 2.1 State owned hospitals

2.2 Private hospitals

2.3 Community hospitals Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Cleaning agents- The cleaning agents segment is set to witness significant growth in the upcoming forecast period. These agents, vital for eliminating dirt and germs from surfaces, are crucial for maintaining cleanliness. According to CDC, thorough cleaning is necessary before high-level disinfection and sterilization to prevent infections and equipment malfunction.

Valued at USD 5,131.14 million in 2017, the segment has steadily expanded till 2021. Various companies offer a wide array of cleaning agents, catering to different industries like hospitals. For instance, 3M provides general-purpose cleaning agents such as 3M Glass Cleaner Concentrate 1A, while Cantel Medical offers INTERCEPT Wipes, specialized for cleaning medical equipment surfaces in hospitals. These offerings are expected to fuel the segment's growth in the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Hospital Cleaning Chemicals Market encompasses various factors such as stringent regulations, hygiene, and safety standards. With the rising concern over HAIs (Hospital-Acquired Infections), healthcare facilities prioritize the use of effective cleaning agents. Emerging economies witness a surge in healthcare spending due to the aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases.

echnological trends shape new product developments, catering to the specific needs of healthcare facilities worldwide. Reports scope the market dynamics, outlining future development prospects and executive summaries.

Qualitative and quantitative research underpin product development, focusing on disease diagnosis and treatment efficacy. Antimicrobial agents, surfactants, and solvents play pivotal roles in general-purpose cleaners, ensuring healthcare facilities maintain optimal cleanliness. The industry's development potential hinges on driving factors like technological advancements while facing challenges such as restrictive regulations and sustainability concerns.

Market Overview

The Hospital Cleaning Chemicals Market report explores infectious diseases, technological trends, and recent developments in medical devices. It covers topics such as chlor alkali, phosphates, and biocides, providing a comprehensive picture of the market landscape. Qualitative research informs the report scope, which includes an executive summary and analysis of gross margins. Recent developments in the industry are highlighted, offering insights into the competitive landscape. The report is essential for stakeholders in the medical sector, offering valuable information for decision-making and strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Cleaning Agents



Disinfecting And Sterilizing Agents

End-user

State Owned Hospitals



Private Hospitals



Community Hospitals

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

