Hospital Construction Company Simone Development Discusses the Advantages of Implementing Wayfinding Technology in Hospitals and Medical Centers

BRONX, N.Y., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating unfamiliar territory can always be a little stressful, but this feeling is only amplified when in a healthcare setting. Daunting medical campuses and confusing healthcare buildings can puzzle visitors and patients alike as they find their way around. Now, imagine your hospital's patients and visitors were provided with a personalized navigation system specially tailored to your building layout, confidently finding their way to family and friends' inpatient rooms with ease; this is the kind of future that wayfinding technology can bring to a hospital setting.

Hospital construction company, Simone Development, discusses the advantages that come with implementing wayfinding technology in hospitals and medical centers. Keep reading below to learn more about the benefits of recent wayfinding technologies.

Hospital visitors can easily get lost , even when using architectural clues such as colors, physical signage, and paintings or murals to remember where in the hospital they are. Having the ability to pinpoint their location, visualize the pathway, and be guided by other technological checkpoints reduces the need to remember confusing navigation points. Wayfinding tools can aid any visitors who may have lost their way, providing a comprehensive directional guide to navigating the medical center.

Distraught or distracted visitors can quickly forget directions given to them by hospital personnel, causing frustration and less time they can spend visiting loved ones. A hospital setting has lots of potential for stressful or dire situations, so it's best for both the busy medical staff and hospital visitors to have various reference points throughout the building for urgent navigation in times of need.

The technology is available. Recent wayfinding trends in healthcare environments include implementing mobile apps, digital adaptive signage, and interactive kiosks equipped with touchscreens. All of these developments incorporate smart wayfinding technology in a professional medical setting with ease and accessibility. It's not up and coming technology with expensive, unrealistic applications; the software and hardware have both been heavily tested, developed, and utilized in many other industries, and healthcare navigation is the next step forward.

Provide peace of mind to visitors by utilizing these forms of technology. Being able to easily find their way using these wayfinding systems very well may ease visitors' anxiety by allowing them to focus on the patient they came to see rather than worrying about navigating unfamiliar territory. Plus, having visitors and patients alike being able to easily find their way around increases their satisfaction with hospital service and their medical experience in the end.

Wayfinding technology has many clear advantages for visitors navigating a hospital, but it truly benefits the healthcare building in the end as well, increasing customer satisfaction and ease of operations without lost patients and visitors wandering about or becoming distressed when they cannot find their way. Giving your medical center's visitors the technological tools to successfully navigate your space not only empowers and eases the mind of those finding their way around, but also brings your healthcare building one step closer to the 21st-century smart hospital.

