Hospital Construction Company, Simone Health, Shares How Increased Interoperability Improves Efficiency and Value Based Care in Healthcare Settings

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Costs in the U.S. healthcare industry has been steadily rising in the past two decades, doubling in the past 10 years alone. With this development, the healthcare industry has continuously sought out ways to save money. Working hand in hand with the IT industry, interoperability has presented itself as a key way for healthcare companies to cut costs and improve their operations. Interoperability allows for multiple healthcare facilities to access the same patient information across several systems, bringing many benefits to patients and healthcare professionals alike. Hospital construction company, Simone Health, shares how interoperability improves efficiency and value-based care in healthcare settings.

Increases Engagement: Healthcare apps storing patient's health records and patient-healthcare provider communication links improve patient engagement and encourage quality care and more followed through treatment regimens. Interoperability allows for data standardization across healthcare applications, with records transferring from the doctor's office seamlessly into a patient's phone, streamlining the communication and data transfer process.

Accessible & Transferable Data: Interoperability allows massive amounts of data to be seamlessly stored and transferred across systems. Smart cloud-based data storage keeps a huge amount of patient information secured and separated in the cloud, accessible by various healthcare platforms with permission. With healthcare data expected to grow exponentially in the next five years, it's essential to utilize interoperability to manage the storage and security of personal medical records in such an abundance. Having this healthcare data accessible by patients and not only providers, gives patients a hand in their own well-being, providing a sense of control that can improve the quality and efficiency of their medical experience.

Creates Patient Access Points: Interoperability guarantees that patients can access their medical information and the right healthcare providers in an efficient and flexible way. Creating this accessible solution allows patients to interact with their own medical details and be proactive about their own healthcare, while mutually benefitting healthcare providers who want to monitor patients' return visits and referrals.

Interoperability is a valuable tool for lowering costs and improving the patient experience in the healthcare industry. Its various benefits, as outlined above, are evident. Learn how to incorporate interoperability into your own patient data systems to see how it can benefit your healthcare facilities today.

