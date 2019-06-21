Hospital Construction Company, Simone Healthcare Development, Discusses the Implications of Convenience Based Care in Hospital and Healthcare Construction

BRONX, N.Y., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolving demands of customers has an impact on nearly every industry in the 21st century, and now those evolving customer demands are making their way into the medical world. Technology and just-in-time business practices have made consumers more aware of the value of their time and on-demand service. These fast-paced high-choice consumers are increasingly becoming the typical hospital patient. These types of patients have had a major impact on the way healthcare facilities are now being developed: the evolution of convenience-based care. Hospital construction company, Simone Healthcare Development, discusses the implications of convenience-based care below, in terms of what it means for the hospital and healthcare construction industries in the future.

What is convenience based care?

Convenience based care was born from frustrations with the classic healthcare system, based on long wait times, large amounts of paperwork, and billing or insurance complications. Consumers became fed up with these issues during a time where websites like Amazon and Google can provide on-demand, personalized suggestions, the same demands have become expected from healthcare facilities as well. Modern consumers place higher value on the convenience and access of healthcare, evolving into the idea of convenience-based care.

What types of facilities will be built with convenience based care in mind?

Micro hospitals - A micro hospital is a small-scale, low-cost, inpatient healthcare facility with a limited amount of short-stay beds. They provide the same emergency and care services as larger hospitals, but on a smaller scale and lower budget. They are useful for filling gaps in patient outreach, making it easier to reach populations that cannot or do not travel to the main hospital branch for care. They provide accessible professional healthcare in a neighborhood setting, reducing patient travel time and increasing outreach.

Outpatient facilities - Outpatient care is defined as medical treatment that does not require an overnight healthcare facility stay. Outpatient care facilities are hubs for outpatient procedures and testing that do not require more than a few hours in a hospital. They solely provide clinical diagnosis and testing for patients that do not need to stay overnight. These facilities are equipped with technology for fast results and quick turnover, thus improving wait times and accessibility for outpatients.

Wellness centers - Wellness centers are focused around incorporating other aspects of health, like diet and exercise, into traditional healthcare facilities. They allow patients to manage and improve their physical health under a professional healthcare setting. Wellness centers provide a space for preventative measures and overall health to flourish, encouraging patients to exercise, eat right, and take care of their bodies.

Convenience-based care is the future of the medical industry; therefore, it's important to understand how your next healthcare development project can incorporate its demands. Listening to your customers is an important business practice, and the consumer has spoken: they want accessible, convenient healthcare spaces. Listen to them, build them, and watch how patients appreciate the effort put into addressing their desires.

Simone Health Development Companies

