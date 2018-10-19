Hospital Construction Company, Simone Healthcare Development Discusses the Importance of Ambulatory Care Centers

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to providing industry-leading medical real estate services, Simone Healthcare Development, an industry leader among healthcare architecture firms throughout New York City, Westchester and Fairfield counties, discusses the importance of ambulatory care centers.

While emergency rooms and inpatient care serve a valuable role in the community, the benefits of an ambulatory care center are often overlooked.

Discussed below are some key reasons why ambulatory care is an integral part of providing well-rounded medical services.

Multiple Healthcare Specialties - All Under One Roof. Part of the benefits of ambulatory care centers are the breadth of services they can offer in one convenient locale. While a specialist's office may focus on one area of healthcare such as cardiology or endocrinology, an ambulatory center provides value as a location where members of the community can access a variety of specialties that all work together to promote better patient health.

Lowered Costs. In many cases, medical issues are not severe enough to necessitate inpatient care or require a trip to the emergency room. For many areas without an ambulatory care center, however, a health problem that can't wait for an appointment with a general practitioner requires patients to take advantage of emergency care at a hospital. These resources would be better suited treating life-threatening illness, and providing urgent care in a hospital is more expensive for both the provider and a patient.

In a 2015 study by the National Institutes of Health, nearly a quarter of surveyed patients cited high costs as a reason they avoid medical care. By providing an easy-to-access and economical solution that is well-equipped to deal with most illnesses or injuries, healthcare providers will save a significant amount of money over time both for themselves and the community at large.

More Convenient Locations. While hospitals are capable of addressing most any problem, it is not economically feasible to place a major health center in an area that is easy to access for all. Constructing an ambulatory care center is much less expensive than building a hospital, making it possible to extend a healthcare system's reach and providing patients with easier access to the services they need.

Increased Patient Satisfaction. Even the best-equipped hospitals have limited resources and staff, and patients without access to ambulatory care can often be forced to deal with long wait times and an overworked staff. Ambulatory care centers provide a friendly, convenient, and quick way for people to seek treatment for their health issues. Over 15% of patients avoid seeking treatment due to time constraints. With a lower barrier to entry and the assurance that their concerns will be addressed quickly and with maximum attention to patient care, people are more likely to seek immediate attention when needed - leading to a better health outcome overall.

About Simone Health Development Companies

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased. Visit www.simdev.com



