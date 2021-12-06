Hospital Consumables Market Size Worth $713.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital consumables market is expected to reach USD 713.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.89% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Hospitals, private medical practices, and patients, especially in developed nations, are gradually shifting towards utilization of disposable hospital consumables due to convenience and safety offered by these products. Therefore, the product demand is rapidly increasing across the globe, thereby driving market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is creating high product demand in hospitals as well as other healthcare settings.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The non-woven disposable products segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and will expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast years retaining the leading market position

This growth is credited to the high prevalence of HAIs and subsequently rising hospital admissions for surgeries

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

This growth is owing to the increasing population coupled with the rapid expansion of the medical tourism sector in the region

Key players focus more on business strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches, to strengthen their foothold in the global market

For instance, out of every 100 hospitalized patients, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries are affected with at least one Healthcare-associated Infections (HCAIs). Several measures, including the usage of disposable & sterile products, disposable gloves, medical gauze, tapes, procedure kits & trays, and other disposable hospital consumables, are now being utilized to prevent and reduce the prevalence of HAIs. Moreover, expanding infrastructure and rising demand for maintenance & hygiene in healthcare institutes are further boosting the market growth.

Many hospitals and health care centers are considerably focusing on upgrading the quality of infrastructure, maintaining hygiene, and efficacy of operational systems, which will have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, a large population base in developed countries, such as the U.S., is able to spend and afford better-quality healthcare. According to CMS.gov, the U.S. healthcare expenditure grew 4.6% in 2019, reaching USD 3.8 trillion or USD 11,582 per person, accounting for 17.7% of the nation's GDP. Thus, increasing healthcare expenditure is also one of the key factors stimulating market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital consumables market on the basis of product and region:

Hospital Consumables Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Disposable Medical Gloves



IV Kits



Medical Gauze & Tapes



Disposable Syringes



Sharps Disposable Containers



Catheters



Non-woven Disposable Products



Surgical Blades



Medicine Cups



Cannula



Guidewires



Thermometer



Stethoscope



Glucometer Strips



IV Solutions



50 ml





100 ml





250 ml





500 ml





1000 ml



BP Monitors



Procedure Trays



Others

Hospital Consumables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Hospital Consumables Market

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen A.G.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Owens and Minor

Smith And Nephew, Inc.

Cardinal Health

3M

Baxter

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

