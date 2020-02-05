Hospital Disinfectant Products Market to Expand at Growth Rate of ~ 5.3% CAGR from 2018 to 2026 to Reach US$ 17.1 Bn through 2026: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The buoyancy in the global hospital disinfectant products market stems from the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections. By the estimates from the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year healthcare-associated infections kill more people worldwide than other incidents such as AIDS, breast cancer, or car accidents. The burden of cost on the healthcare system of the US is estimated to be around US$ 30 to US$ 45 bn every year. Hospital-acquired infections can develop even after 48 to72 hours after the admission of the patient. It can also develop within 10 days of discharge from the hospital. Nursing homes, community clinics, hospitals and even centers engaged with the handling of outpatient rehabilitation, dialysis, and surgery serve as fertile grounds for multiple drug-resistant microbes.

This significant growth-impacting factor along with other stimulants is estimated to steer the global hospital disinfectant products market to an estimated market valuation of US$ 17.1 Bn by 2026. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5.3% from 2018 to 2026.

A rise in the need for extensive use of medical instruments, increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries, and an increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) across regions are expected to increase the demand for hospital disinfectant products over the forecast period, opines TMR

Key Findings of the Market Study

Among the type of products available in the market, liquid form of hospital disinfectant is likely to come up as the most popular product. Liquid disinfectants can easily reach out to every nook and corner of the surface and are long-lasting.

Hand sanitizer is estimated to gain prominence as an extremely popular product in the skincare application segment.

Hospital Disinfectant Products Market: Key Driving Factors

Healthcare settings are predisposed to harbor various potential pathogens, which in turn can pose a great risk to the health of patients. Regular cleaning and disinfecting of the patient environment are critical and imperative to diminish the risk of hospital-acquired infections. It has been estimated that around 30 to 40% of all hospital-acquired infections are caused by the contaminated hands of healthcare workers. Their hands are contaminated either through their contact with colonized or infected patients or with the patient environment.

All patients who are hospitalized are vulnerable to contraction of nosocomial infection. Some of the patients such as the elderly, young children are at greater risk as compared to others. Other risk factors for the contraction of hospital-acquired infections include indwelling catheter uses, long stays at hospitals, overuse of antibiotics, and inappropriate hand wash of healthcare workers. The factors are likely to drive the global hospital disinfectant products market in the near future.

However, proper use of hospital disinfectant products assists in preventing and containing the spread of harmful viruses and bacteria. Many infectious diseases are prevented from spreading in their tracks through appropriate utilization of hospital disinfectant products. Prevention also needs regular sterilization and disinfection of medical devices. Various infectious diseases such as AIDS, mucormycosis, and tuberculosis are usually caused by pathogens comprising viruses, fungi, and bacteria. All these factors are estimated to encourage the growth of the global hospital disinfectant products market in the forthcoming years.

Spending on health is increasing rapidly than the rest of the global economy. It accounts for 10% of the global gross domestic product (GDP). According to a new study on global health expenditure by the World Health Organization (WHO) discloses a rapid upward trajectory of health spending worldwide. Such a trend is particularly more noticeable in middle- and low-income countries. In these countries, health spending is growing at an average of 6% every year as compared to 4% in high-income nations.

Under the category of air cleaner segment, air freshener is likely to be a considerably promising product over the forecast tenure. Air freshener is less expensive in comparison with air neutralizer. These products are utilized to diminish the odor in the air and are found in a wide variety of forms.

Based on the category of water cleaner, the water purification is another lucrative product for disinfection of hospitals. Augmented concern for hygiene and prevention of water contamination in hospitals worldwide is likely to bolster demand for water purification.

Key Impediments for Hospital Disinfectant Products Market Players

According to the study, the key restraints hampering the market growth comprise:

Despite immense lucrativeness of the market, there is a lack of awareness amongst the people particularly in under-developed nations, which is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Stringent regulations could impede the growth of the market over the forecast tenure to some extent.

Market: Region-wise Analysis

North America is an immensely promising region in the global hospital disinfectant products market due to high adoption of these products in clinics, surgical centres, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Furthermore, a rapid rise in the incidences of infectious diseases to fuel demand for the product in the region.

is an immensely promising region in the global hospital disinfectant products market due to high adoption of these products in clinics, surgical centres, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Furthermore, a rapid rise in the incidences of infectious diseases to fuel demand for the product in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly over the assessment tenure due to augmented spending on the healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of surgical treatment in clinics, and rapid development in the medical facilities.

is likely to grow rapidly over the assessment tenure due to augmented spending on the healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of surgical treatment in clinics, and rapid development in the medical facilities. India and China hold promise for the hospital disinfectant products in Asia Pacific.

Competition Landscape

The global hospital disinfectant products market is highly fragmented and competitive and is marked with the presence of several players. Prominent players are making use of various aggressive strategies to increase their reach and revenue in the global hospital disinfectant products market.

Key companies in the Hospital Disinfectant Products market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Baxter International Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Getinge AB, and Georgia-Pacific LLC

Hospital Disinfectant Products Market by Type

Liquid

Gel and Lotions

Spray and Foam

Wipes, Devices

Surveillance Providers

Hospital Disinfectant Products Market by Application

Skincare

Surface Cleaners

Air Cleaners

Water Cleaners

Disinfectant Instrument and Accessories

Hospital Disinfectant Products Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

