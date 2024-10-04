Hospital for Endocrine Surgery Opens New Research Institute to Combat Thyroid Cancer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, the Clayman Thyroid Center, in partnership with the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, is proud to announce the opening of a state-of-the-art Research Institute dedicated to clinical trials and research of endocrine diseases, with a primary focus on thyroid cancer.

The Research Institute at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery opens just 2.5 years after the opening of the new state of the art endocrine hospital which specializes in curative surgery for tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Thyroid cancer is one of the fastest-growing cancers globally, with a particularly high incidence among women. The new Research Institute will serve as a hub for groundbreaking research and innovative clinical trials that aim to advance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of thyroid cancer and other endocrine diseases.

This Institute represents a significant step forward in our fight against thyroid cancer and other endocrine diseases.

"We are excited to leverage our position as the highest-volume thyroid surgeons in the world to drive significant advancements in thyroid cancer research," said Dr. Gary Clayman, founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center. "With over 2,000 thyroid cancer operations performed annually, our unmatched patient volume uniquely positions us to expedite clinical trials, bringing cutting-edge treatments to patients more quickly and unlocking new insights into the biology and treatment of thyroid cancers."

Fabio Faucz, PhD was recruited from his leadership position at the NIH to lead the Research Institute. "This Institute represents a significant step forward in our fight against thyroid cancer and other endocrine diseases. Our goal is to foster a collaborative environment where innovative ideas can flourish, and where our research can translate into tangible benefits for patients. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in thyroid cancer treatment and research, and I am honored to lead this initiative."

The new Research Institute will have a heavy emphasis on cancer genetics with the development of the world's largest biobanking of thyroid cancers allowing for personalized cancer treatments based upon individual cancer genetics. By accelerating the pace of research, the Institute is committed to transforming the landscape of thyroid cancer care and offering new hope to patients worldwide.

The Clayman Thyroid Center's surgeons operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida alongside their sister surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Carling Adrenal Center. Together, they are the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world which will provide the Research Institute unprecedented access to thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumors.

About the Clayman Thyroid Center:

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic, and functional, outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses, and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest-volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.

www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

