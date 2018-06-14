Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) to Expand to Hudson Yards

The approximately 15,000 square foot center will be dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, and management of musculoskeletal conditions. Open to the public via direct access, the center will feature physician offices, diagnostic imaging and physical therapy services. As with all HSS outpatient centers, patient care will provided by HSS medical staff and be consistent with HSS quality standards. The center is slated to open in 2019.

"We are expanding the HSS system as part of a broader strategy to bring world class care closer to where quality-minded consumers live and work," said Louis A. Shapiro, CEO and president of HSS. "The Hudson Yards location will also enable us to help more large employers to control the large and rising costs of musculoskeletal conditions."

Mr. Shapiro said musculoskeletal conditions account for over 16 percent of total employer healthcare costs, with up to five times that amount being paid out in 'indirect costs' such as lost time at work. He added that "by providing more reliable prevention, diagnosis and treatment to employees, we help companies perform better and more efficiently."

About HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the eighth consecutive year) and No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2017-2018). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In 2017 HSS provided care to 135,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures. People from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The culture of innovation is accelerating at HSS as 130 new idea submissions were made to the Global Innovation Institute in 2017 (almost 3x the submissions in 2015). The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on the topic on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally.

