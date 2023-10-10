Hospital furniture market to grow by USD 7.83 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB and Baxter International Inc., and many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospital furniture market is estimated to grow by USD 7.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.38%. The hospital furniture market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer hospital furniture market are ActiveAid LLC, Arjo AB, Baxter International Inc., Biomedical Solutions Inc., Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., IndoSurgicals Pvt. Ltd., Industrias H. Pardo SL, Invacare Corp., LINET Group SE, Medline Industries LP, Narang Medical Ltd., NAUSICAA MEDICAL SAS, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Renray Healthcare, STERIS plc, Stryker Corp., Sunrise Medical LLC, and The Brewer Co. LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Furniture Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

ActiveAid LLC: The company offers hospital furniture such as commode chair bath, 285TR rehab shower, 600 rehab shower, 1218 pediatric rehab shower and commode chair folding.

Arjo AB: The company offers hospital furniture such as Prioma bedside cabinet, Sara Combilizer, IndiGo, Citadel, Enterprise 9000X and Bedside cabinet.

Baxter International Inc.: The company offers hospital furniture such as Barton transfer chair, folding chair with wall mount, powered recliner, art of care metropolitan and aero bedside cabinets, single top overbed table, sleeper sofa and dual top overbed table.

The company offers hospital furniture such as Barton transfer chair, folding chair with wall mount, powered recliner, art of care metropolitan and aero bedside cabinets, single top overbed table, sleeper sofa and dual top overbed table. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Health spending is increasing in the region, leading to an increase in advanced medical facilities and services such as intensive care, acute care, critical care centers, and long-term care centers. Additionally, the growth of multispecialty and subspecialty hospitals is supported by increased private healthcare spending in North America . Healthcare spending in this region is higher compared to other regions, so patients will have access to better healthcare facilities. This contributes to the continued demand for hospital furniture such as hospital beds, mobility aids, and other ancillary products. Therefore, such factors will drive the growth of the regional hospital furniture market during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Rise in international accreditation by hospitals

Rise in international accreditation by hospitals Key Trend - Growing geriatric population

- Growing geriatric population Major Challenges - Distribution issues faced by developing countries

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into physician furniture, patient furniture, and staff furniture. The physician furniture segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Physician furniture includes hospital furniture such as examination tables and doctor chairs. In developing Asian countries such as India and China , the increasing number of multispecialty and super specialty hospitals is driving the introduction of automated beds in intensive care units and hospital intensive care units. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending owing to stable economic conditions and increasing disposable income is anticipated to propel market growth in emerging markets, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

