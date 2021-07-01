Hospital Furniture Market to Reach USD 8538.8 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 4.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital Furniture Market is Segmented by Type (Hospital Bed, Hospital Chair & Bench, Hospital Cabinet, Hospital Trolley & Cart, Hospital Screen), by Application (Hospital, Clinic). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Hospitals & Treatment Centers Category.

The global Hospital Furniture market size is projected to reach USD 8538.8 Million by 2026, from USD 6355.6 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the hospital furniture market are:

Increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases and rising expectations of the patients toward the hospital infrastructure had also contributed to the growth of the market.

Continuous development in technology and the introduction of innovative furniture such as eye surgery chairs and advanced hospital stretchers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities.

The increasing number of hospitals and clinics across the globe is contributing to the growth of the hospital furniture market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HOSPITAL FURNITURE MARKET

As geriatric diseases frequently coexist with obesity and impairment, people with disabilities will increasingly require mobility equipment to carry out their daily duties. As a result, the demand for rehab as well as bariatric wheelchairs, and other hospital furniture is predicted to rise as obesity and lifestyle-related disabilities among the elderly increase.

Any type of fatal injury necessitates surgery and other related medical procedures, which lengthens the patient's stay in the hospital. As a result, the need for pleasant healthcare furnishings for both patients and their families has increased. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the hospital furniture market.

Another key reason driving the growth of the hospital furniture market during the forecast period is the increase in healthcare projects around the world. As the level of chronic disease and other ailments increase the healthcare system is poised to grow rapidly. This rapid growth will influence the growth of hospital furniture as well during the forecast period.

HOSPITAL FURNITURE MARKET SHARE

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region due to the growing demand for advanced hospital furniture. The growing presence of the private healthcare sector is expected to further augment the growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

HOSPITAL FURNITURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Hospital Furniture Breakdown Data by Type

Hospital Bed

Hospital Chair & Bench

Hospital Cabinets

Hospital Screen

Hospital Trolley & Cart

Others.

Hospital Furniture Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others.

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Hospital Furniture market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa .

Key Companies:

Hill-Rom

Paramount Bed

Stryker

Linet Group

Stiegelmeyer

ArjoHuntleigh

Pardo

France Bed

Bazhou Greatwall

Malvestio

Winco

AGA Sanitätsartikel

Silentia

Merivaara

KC-Harvest

Haelvoet

Mespa

EME Furniture.

