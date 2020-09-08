Hospital Hand Hygiene Market Size to Reach Revenues of $7.7 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global hospital hand hygiene market report.
Sep 08, 2020, 10:00 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital hand hygiene market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The hospital hand hygiene solutions market in North America would realize an absolute growth of over 74% – a phenomenal leap of over $2 billion revenue between 2019 and 2022.
- Buoyed by the growing demand for hospital hand hygiene solutions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market revenue will reach over $11 billion in 2020, registering YoY growth of over 132% from 2019.
- Registering a high growth CAGR over 17%, the hand sanitizers segment will contribute over $1 billion incremental revenue during 2019-2025.
- Owing to the growing demand of in hospitals due to COVID-19 pandemic, hand wash registers a growth CAGR over 6%.
- At the country level US has emerged as largest market accounting a CAGR over 9% and incremental growth over $800 million during the forecast period.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, distribution, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 27 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hospital-hand-hygiene-market-size-analysis
Hospital Hand Hygiene Market – Segmentation
- The global hand wash market witnessed a phenomenal growth in February 2020 following the WHO recommendations for the use of hand washes (soap or liquid wash) as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Another factor driving the growth among healthcare professionals is the increasing practice of washing hands as a means to prevent diseases and their higher efficiency from killing bacteria and other infections than liquid disinfectants and sanitizers in healthcare settings and centers.
- Lotions and moisturizers used in hospital purposes have witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The outbreak of pandemic has pushed hospital workers to opt for different types of solutions, which can be useful in terms of hygiene. The increased awareness of the benefits of using hygienic care products has increased the demand in the last few years.
- Stockists play a vital role in the bulk delivery of hospital hygiene products. Pharmacies or pharma retail chains selling over-the-counter drugs and prescription medicines are important distribution centers for hygiene and health-conscious products. With the scope to prevent infections and kill germs, healthcare institutions tend to buy these products as part of health safety plans.
Hospital Hand Hygiene Market by Products
- Hand Wash
- Sanitizer
- Wipes
- Lotions & Moisturizers
- Hand Scrubs
- Hand Disinfectant
Hospital Hand Hygiene Market by Distribution Channel
- Mass Retail
- Mass Market Players
- Drug Stores/Pharmacies
- Wholesale Distributors/Stockists
- Direct Procurement
- Dealers & Distribution
Hospital Hand Hygiene Market – Dynamics
The demand for hospital hand hygiene post COVID-19 is likely to get a boost, especially in the year 2020 & 2021, due to a rise in patient footfall along with greater emphasis over hygiene maintenance. Health and hygiene are important aspects to maintain social dynamics. Developed nations have implemented a policy-driven architecture to maintain a healthy lifestyle in their societies. For instance, the WHO recommendation for preventing maternal infections is being adopted by numerous developed nations. This, in turn, creates a healthy market environment for hand hygiene products owing to its wide usage to retain hygiene in hospitals.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Rise in Geriatric Population
- Advancements in Technology and Innovative Solutions
- Increasing Patient Base Due to Rise in Various Diseases
- Increased Chances of Epidemic or Pandemic Outbreaks
Hospital Hand Hygiene Market – Geography
North America's hospital hand hygiene solutions sector and is also likely to experience healthy growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of acute and chronic diseases such as CVDs, cancer, diabetes, and pneumonia as well as a surge in the volume of surgeries for treating such ailments. Also, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing concerns on safety and hygiene practices are contributing factors. A strong preference for advanced surgical procedures such as MI is one of the key reasons for this dominance.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hospital-hand-hygiene-market-size-analysis
Hospital Hand Hygiene Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
Prominent Vendors
- The 3M Company
- GOJO Industries
- Johnson & Johnson
- Procter & Gamble (P&G)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- The Unilever Group
- Vi-Jon
Other Prominent Vendors
- B.Braun Melsungen
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Beitai Daily Chemical
- Cardinal Health
- Dynarex Corporation
- Bath & Body Works
- Best Sanitizers
- BODE Chemie
- Chattem
- Christeyns Food Hygiene
- Cleenol Group
- Deb Group
- EcoHydra Technologies
- Ecolab
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Henkel
- Kimberly-Clark
- Kutol Products Company
- Linkwell
- Lion Corporation
- Medline Industries
- Nice-Pak Products
- Safetec of America
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- Vectair Systems
- Whiteley Corporation
- Zoono Group
Explore our health & wellness profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Hand Sanitizer Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Disposable Medical Linen Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Disposable Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: [email protected]
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence