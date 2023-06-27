Hospital in the Netherlands selects Sectra's subscription model for enterprise imaging to improve efficiency and patient care

News provided by

Sectra

27 Jun, 2023, 02:59 ET

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Amstelland Hospital in the Netherlands. The hospital's radiology department will be using Sectra's enterprise imaging solution as a subscription (Sectra One). It will enable future scalability as imaging volumes grow, as well as the possibility of expanding into other specialties.

"It will support us in shaping the digital future of our hospital as it allows us to easily expand to other medical specialties and departments. The solution will also streamline our radiologists' workflow, provide them with user-friendly tools and enable them to collaborate more effectively to ultimately deliver better patient care. The proven high quality and good service were other important aspects when we chose Sectra," Dr. Jasper Sluimer, Radiologist and Chief Medical Information Officer at Amstelland Hospital, says and continues: "Our mission is to provide high-quality medical treatments and customer care, provided by motivated staff. The digitalization of healthcare is important for the future; therefore, we are excited about partnering with Sectra and the implementation of their enterprise imaging solution at our hospital."

Amstelland Hospital is a general hospital located in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. It offers a wide range of medical services, including emergency care, surgery, radiology, cardiology, and rehabilitation. The hospital has over 200 beds and employs around 1,100 healthcare professionals. 

The contract, signed in June 2023, provides Sectra's enterprise imaging solution as a subscription (Sectra One) and Amstelland Hospital will initially implement the radiology and breast imaging software modules.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution will provide radiologists with tools that allow them to easily share images and information within their team and between departments. By utilizing a single platform, they will be able to collaborate more easily and work with patients more efficiently. 

"Partnering with Amstelland and providing them with Sectra One makes me proud. Our subscription model offers them the flexibility to scale their imaging solution, ensuring that they can continue to provide high-quality care to their patients while adapting to the changing healthcare landscape," says Peter Osinga, Managing Director, Sectra Benelux and DACH.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra  AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Sectra

Also from this source

Sectra's year-end report 2022/2023: Historic quarter to end another successful fiscal year--higher dividend proposed

Sectra's year-end report 2022/2023: Historic quarter to end another successful fiscal year--higher dividend proposed

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.