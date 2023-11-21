Hospital in Your Home Launches Flagship Clinic in Downtown College Park, Georgia

News provided by

Hospital in Your Home

21 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Innovative Healthcare Provider Aims to Bridge Healthcare Gap in the Community

COLLEGE PARK, Ga., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital in Your Home (HiYH) is proud to announce the official launch of its pioneering healthcare services in downtown College Park, Georgia. As part of its mission to provide high-quality, patient-centric care to underserved communities, HiYH is excited to introduce its Virtual Care and NovellaCare programs.

Continue Reading
The care you need, when you need it
The care you need, when you need it

Located at 3755 Main Street, Unit 101, College Park, GA 30337, HiYH's new flagship clinic will serve as a hub for the community to access innovative healthcare solutions. With a firm commitment to addressing the healthcare disparities prevalent in the area, HiYH aims to make a substantial impact by bringing healthcare directly to the doorstep of those in need.

Virtual Care - Expanding Access for All

The introduction of Virtual Care by HiYH marks a significant milestone in ensuring healthcare access for all residents, especially seniors and the homebound. Through this platform, HiYH will connect patients with experienced healthcare professionals from the comfort of their homes. It's a transformative approach to healthcare delivery, designed to enhance accessibility, convenience, and patient outcomes.

NovellaCare - Redefining Care in the Community

NovellaCare, an integral part of HiYH's service offerings, emphasizes comprehensive chronic disease management and personalized care. This program is tailor-made to support patients in managing their health effectively while promoting wellness and preventing unnecessary hospitalizations. 

A Call to the Community

HiYH recognizes that its success lies in community engagement and collaboration. As part of its commitment to the College Park community, HiYH invites residents to enroll their family members and neighbors in its programs. By participating in the HiYH healthcare ecosystem, the community can ensure that healthcare is no longer a distant concern but a local and accessible resource.

"Healthcare should be within reach for everyone, regardless of their circumstances. HiYH is dedicated to creating a healthier, happier community by delivering healthcare services that meet people where they are," said Novella Tascoe, CEO of HiYH.

Dr. Michael Young, Co-Founder of HiYH US, added, "This launch aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine healthcare delivery. We believe that everyone should have access to quality healthcare, and our model is designed to achieve just that. Our approach not only improves patient outcomes but also reduces the overall cost of care, which is a win-win for patients and the community."

Seeking Hospital Partnerships

HiYH is actively seeking partnerships with local hospitals to further enhance the scope and impact of its services. By collaborating with established healthcare institutions, HiYH aims to offer hospital-level acute care in patients' homes, reducing costs and providing care in a comfortable and familiar setting.

About Hospital in Your Home

Hospital in Your Home (HiYH) is an innovative healthcare provider dedicated to making high-quality healthcare accessible to underserved communities. By leveraging Virtual Care and NovellaCare, HiYH is on a mission to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered. Through community engagement and strategic partnerships, HiYH is redefining healthcare access for all.

For more information, please visit www.hiyh.us or contact: 844-690-4494 (844-My+HIYH)

Novella Tascoe
CEO and Co-Founder
[email protected]
404-855-5697

About HiYH

Hospital in Your Home (HiYH) is an innovative healthcare provider dedicated to making high-quality healthcare accessible to underserved communities. By leveraging Virtual Care and NovellaCare, HiYH is on a mission to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered. Through community engagement and strategic partnerships, HiYH is redefining healthcare access for all.

SOURCE Hospital in Your Home

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.