Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 3.46 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital infection therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.46 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period. Increase in incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing hospital visits. However, stringent regulations poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Achilles Therapeutics plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc..

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3466.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Achilles Therapeutics plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

The global hospital infection therapeutics market is projected to expand due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of patient visits to hospitals. Central venous catheters, a leading cause of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), are estimated to increase by 8% by 2025. Intensive care units, with their high susceptibility to infections, are a significant source of these diseases. Sepsis, a common complication of hospital infections, is a leading cause of death in the US and Australia, with over 600 and 1,500 fatalities daily, respectively. The economic burden of hospital infection diseases exceeds USD17 billion in the US and is a significant concern in other countries. The aging population, particularly in Japan, the UK, the US, and Germany, is more susceptible to infections and is expected to increase by 8-10% by 2030, driving the demand for blood culture tests and market growth.

The Hospital Infection Therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for effective solutions to combat hospital-acquired infections. Environments such as intensive care units and surgery centers pose a high risk for infection transmission. Adopting technologies like urbanization, construct technology, and engineering are crucial in creating infection-resistant environments. Products like antimicrobial coatings and disinfectants play a vital role in this market. Infectence and Carbon are some companies providing innovative solutions. The use of infusion technologies and ventilator systems also contributes to infection control. Electronics and sensors are essential tools for monitoring infection rates and ensuring proper disinfection procedures. Renewable and sustainable technologies, such as UV light disinfection, are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature and effectiveness against a wide range of microorganisms. The market is expected to continue growing as healthcare providers prioritize patient safety and infection control. The integration of technology and innovation will further drive market expansion.

The hospital infection therapeutics market faces regulatory hurdles, with stringent FDA and EMA requirements for new drug applications (NDAs). Applicants must provide extensive data on preclinical studies, pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic properties, safety profiles, dosage forms, mechanisms of action, and routes of administration. Failure to meet these criteria can result in complete response letters or rejections, necessitating additional clinical trials and increased R&D expenditures. The complex regulatory process, particularly for targeted therapies, can negatively impact drug development and approval, limiting market growth. Only about one in 5,000 new drugs reach the market, with the FDA increasing regulatory scrutiny of cancer drugs. These stringent regulations deter new entrants and challenge market expansion during the forecast period.

The Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market faces several challenges in providing effective solutions. These include the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, the need for new and innovative treatments, and the high cost of developing and implementing new technologies. Additionally, the complexity of hospital environments and the need for continuous monitoring and improvement of infection control practices add to the challenges. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of infections and the resulting healthcare costs pose a significant threat to both patients and healthcare providers. To address these challenges, there is a growing focus on the development of new antimicrobial agents, the use of advanced technologies such as urbanization and artificial intelligence, and the implementation of strict infection control protocols.

Drug Class 1.1 Antibiotics drugs

1.2 Antifungal drugs

1.3 Antiviral drugs Type 2.1 Respiratory tract infections

2.2 Surgical site infections

2.3 Bloodstream infections

2.4 Gastrointestinal infections

2.5 Urinary tract infections Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Antibiotics drugs- The global hospital infection therapeutics market is driven by the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections. Broad-spectrum antibiotics, effective against various microorganisms, are crucial in severe cases or when bacterial identification is difficult. Commonly used broad-spectrum antibiotics include amoxicillin, levofloxacin, and streptomycin. Narrow-spectrum antibiotics, active against specific bacteria, are employed when the causative organism is identified. Azithromycin, clarithromycin, and clindamycin are common examples. Antibiotics are administered intravenously in severe cases and orally in most instances. Oral forms include solutions, suspensions, syrups, powders, and tablets. These factors contribute significantly to the growth of the antibiotic drug segment in the hospital infection therapeutics market.

The Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market encompasses the development, production, and distribution of advanced solutions aimed at preventing and treating Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), Nosocomially acquired infections, and Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). With the growing concern over Antimicrobial resistance, there is a pressing need for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. High initial investment in electronics and construction of advanced therapeutic devices can be offset by Economies of Scale and the adoption of Renewable solutions. Incentives from governments and organizations play a crucial role in the market's growth. Product quality and Urbanization are essential factors driving the demand for effective infection therapeutics. Carbon emissions from traditional methods necessitate the shift towards Eco-friendly and Sustainable practices. The market's future lies in the integration of Environmental consciousness, Cost reduction, and Incentives to ensure the long-term sustainability of healthcare systems.

The Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of products and services designed to prevent and treat infections contracted in healthcare settings. These include antimicrobial agents, vaccines, diagnostic tools, and other therapeutic interventions. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), which pose significant health risks and financial burdens to healthcare systems and patients. The global market for Hospital Infection Therapeutics is expected to grow steadily due to the rising demand for effective solutions to combat HAIs, as well as advancements in technology and research. Key factors influencing market growth include an aging population, increasing healthcare expenditures, and the growing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The market is segmented by product type, application, and end user.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Antibiotics Drugs



Antifungal Drugs



Antiviral Drugs

Type

Respiratory Tract Infections



Surgical Site Infections



Bloodstream Infections



Gastrointestinal Infections



Urinary Tract Infections

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

