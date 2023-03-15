Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% from 2022 to 2027, antibiotics to be a major segment for the growth of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital infection therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,106.6 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. Technavio has segmented the market based on drug class (antibiotics drugs, antifungal drugs, and antiviral drugs), type (respiratory tract infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal infections, and urinary tract infections), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market share growth by the antibiotics drugs segment will be significant for the growth of the global hospital infection therapeutics market during the forecast period. Antibiotics are therapeutic agents used to prevent and treat infections caused by bacteria and other susceptible microorganisms. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally drives the growth of the segment during the forecast period. There are two types of antibiotics, namely broad-spectrum and narrow-spectrum antibiotics. Broad-spectrum antibiotics are effective against a wide range of microorganisms whereas narrow-spectrum antibiotics are active against a few certain groups of bacteria. Broad-spectrum antibiotics include amoxicillin, levofloxacin, gatifloxacin, streptomycin, tetracycline, and chloramphenicol. Narrow-spectrum antibiotics that are commonly used include azithromycin, clarithromycin, clindamycin, erythromycin, and vancomycin. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the antibiotic drug segment of the global hospital infection therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hospital infection therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hospital infection therapeutics market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global hospital infections therapeutics market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in healthcare expenditure, and the rising preference for therapeutics over surgical procedures. Other factors include the growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on R&D, the increasing geriatric population, and the presence of global and regional vendors.

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market – Vendor Analysis

The global hospital infection therapeutics market is fragmented with the presence of various global and regional vendors. Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Achilles Therapeutics plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major vendors covered in the report.

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in the incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving the hospital infection therapeutics market growth significantly. Among other hospital infectious diseases, respiratory diseases are one of the main causes of mortality worldwide. There is a rise in the prevalence of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and acute respiratory infections. In the US, more than 534,242 deaths of men and women were due to chronic respiratory diseases. Thus, the rise in the incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders will drive the growth of the global hospital-acquired infections therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in hospital visits is a major trend influencing the hospital infection therapeutics market growth. With the rise in chronic diseases around the world, the number of visits to hospitals is also increasing. Hospitals are a primary source of infections, which results in a rise in morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients. The increasing incidence of hospital infectious diseases has created a significant social and economic burden on the healthcare system. Furthermore, the aging population is increasing globally. This will increase the demand for blood culture tests performed on patients, which will support the growth of the hospital infections therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent regulations may hinder the hospital infection therapeutics market growth during the forecast period. Vendors should adhere to stringent regulations enforced by regulatory authorities such as the US FDA and the EMA to obtain marketing approval for drugs, which can increase the R&D expenditure for drugs. Around one in every 5,000 new drugs reach the open market. The US FDA also increased the regulatory surveillance of cancer drugs to avoid associated risks. Thus, a failure in drug performance can lead to a delay in receiving marketing approval. Therefore, stringent regulations discourage new entrants and existing vendors from entering the market with novel therapeutic candidates.

What are the key data covered in this Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hospital infection therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hospital infection therapeutics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hospital infection therapeutics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital infection therapeutics market vendors

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,106.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Achilles Therapeutics plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports

