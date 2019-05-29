Hospital Information Systems (HIS): Worldwide Market Outlook to 2024 - Demand for Affordable-yet-Quality Healthcare Service Fuels HIS Growth

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Information Systems (HIS): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

Clinical Information Systems

Non-Clinical Information Systems

The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players, such as:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. ( Belgium )

) Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. ( USA )

) Cerner Corporation ( USA )

) CPSI ( USA )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) Integrated Medical Systems Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( USA )

) McKesson Corporation ( USA )

) Medical Information Technology Inc. ( USA )

) NTT DATA Corporation ( Japan )

) QuadraMed Corporation ( USA )

) Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc. ( USA )

Inc. ( ) SoftLink International Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Sysmex ( Malaysia ) Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Hospital Industry

Healthcare IT

Objectives of Healthcare IT

Hospital Information Systems

A Prelude

Legacy Systems Gives Way to HIS

HIS Facilitates Superior Patient Care and Hospital Management

Market for HIS Exhibit Significant Growth

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand

Administrative Modules Form the Foundation of Hospital Information Systems

Outlook

Clinical Information Systems

The Largest Segment

HIS Market

Big Players Rule the Market



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Huge Underserved Market Presents Tremendous Opportunity for Growth

Modernization to Pep up Healthcare IT

Technological Developments: Spearheading Growth

Demand for Affordable-yet-Quality Healthcare Service Fuels HIS Growth

Increased Spending Boosts HIS Market

Government Initiatives Encouraging the Market

Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth

Big Data Phenomenon

Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary

Cloud - An Emerging Paradigm for Healthcare IT

Clinical Information Systems Industry

Recent Trends and Future

The Expansion of CIS Functionality

The CIS Market for Suppliers

Bright Prospects Await PACS

Cardiology IT Systems Gain in Popularity

Benefits and Challenges of Hospital Information System

Key Challenges Affecting Adoption of Hospital Information System

Overcoming the Challenges

Strategic Alliances to Overcome Challenges in Healthcare IT

Data Security Issues Bother HIS Implementations

Complex Installation Procedures and Steep Learning Curves

Major Bottlenecks

Finance Still a Major Challenge for IT Adoption by Hospitals



3. PRODUCT AND SERVICE OVERVIEW

Hospital Information Systems

An Introduction

Hospital Information Systems (HIS)

The Definition

The Evolution

HIS Architecture

Features and Benefits of HIS

HIS - A Source of Key Information

Stand-alone HIS Provides Cost and Time Saving Installation

Classification of HIS

Healthcare Information Technology Platforms

Technology Involved

Selection of HIS

Service Overview

Specialty Departments

Patient Information

Billing

Finance & Accounting

General Administration

Pharmacy Administration

HIS Segmentation

Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

Benefits

Components of CIS

Clinical Systems

A Boon for Medical Practitioners

Key Segments

Radiology Information Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Pharmacy Management Information Systems

Physician Information Systems

Nursing Information Systems

Electronic Medical Record

EMR-Features

Benefits

Challenges of Implementing EMR

Surgical Information System

PACS

PACS Segmentation

Prerequisites for Implementing PACS

Benefits

Other Clinical Systems

Non-Clinical Hospital Information Systems (NCIS)

Financial Systems

Patient Billing

Cost Accounting

General Ledger

Accounts Payable

Benefits Administration

Electronic Claims

Payroll

Other Financial Systems

Integrated HIS System

Constant System Evaluation Key to Enhanced Security, Efficiency and Quality

HIS

Key End User Applications

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Facilities

Patients



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Amrita Technologies Introduces Hospital Information System

WWL NHS Foundation Trust Introduces Health Information System

UPTH Launches Cashless Payment System for Services

USF Health Introduces Epic Electronic Health Records System

Varian Medical Systems Introduces OncoPeer

Ricoh India Unveils Fully Integrated Cloud-enabled PACS Solution



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

NextGen Healthcare Acquires EagleDream Health

Community Health Systems Acquires La Porte and Knox Hospitals in Indiana

MALTA INFORMATIQUE Acquires aXigate

ARC Hospitals Selects Napier HIS to Support Current Operations and Future Expansion

McKesson Divests EHR Technology of EIS Business Unit to Exit EHR Business

CPSI Acquires Healthland

Kingstar Winning Software Acquires Majority Stake in Hefei Hans

Emory Healthcare Partners with Stratus Healthcare

UPMC Partners with Health Catalyst

EHRI Partners with CRDB Bank for Developing Payment Interface for Patients

Agfa HealthCare Extends ORBIS Deployment Contract with Assistance Publique

Hpitaux de Paris

iMDsoft Implements MetaVision Clinical Information System in Over 45 Hospitals

McKesson Spins off Majority of Health IT Portfolio

Roper Technologies Takes Over CliniSys Group and Atlas Medical

Konica Minolta Takes Over Viztek

Cerner Acquires Siemens Health Services

MIPS Takes Over MCS-LDS Business

Practo Technologies Acquires HIMS Provider Insta Health Solutions

Invoice Cloud Acquires Majority Share in ImageVision.net

Columbia Asia Partners with Microsoft for Next-Gen Cloud Ready HIS

VUMC Enters into Agreement with Epic Systems

Evident Enters Canadian Hospitals Market to Provide HIS/CIS & EMR Solution

Wood County Hospital Starts Using CommonWell Health Alliance Services

Qualcomm Ventures Invests in Indian HIMS Company, Attune Technologies

GE Healthcare Exits Hospital Electronic Medical Records Business



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 149)

The United States (103)

(103) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (19)

(19) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (7)

(7)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

(Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (1)

(1) Africa (1)

