Hospital Logistics Robots Global Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Remote Care Fuels Sector Growth

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Logistics Robots Market by Type and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hospital Logistics Robots Market size was valued at USD 971.25 million in 2021, and is predicted to reach USD 5637.85 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2030.



Demand for hospital logistics robots has increased across the globe, owing to rise in need for remote care, such as telemedicine and telehealth. These robots can be used to remotely transport medical equipment and supplies, as well as assist with tasks such as monitoring patients remotely. This can help minimize human-to-human contact and keep hospital staff and patients safe.



However, high costs associated with the integration of logistics robots hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as these technologies can be used to improve capabilities and performance of these robots is expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the hospital logistics market in the coming decade.



AI and ML are used in hospital logistics robots for route optimization, predictive maintenance, task prioritization, machine vision & object detection, natural language processing (NLP), and reinforcement learning.



Segment Overview



The global hospital logistics robots market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the market is divided into automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and mobile robots.

By application, the market is segmented into pharmacy, laboratory, sterile goods/surgical supplies delivery, food delivery, laundry delivery, waste transportation, and others

Region wise, the market is classified into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW.

Regional Analysis



North America market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030.



The region dominates the hospital logistics robots market and is potently expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT and cloud-based systems that enable real-time tracking, monitoring, and control of hospital logistics robots. This improves collaboration and communication between different systems and devices, which is expected to drive the market growth in the region.



Furthermore, various prominent players including ABB Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Aethon are adopting various market strategies such as expansions and product launches to expand their market presence across the region.



Key Market Players



Emerging and efficient key players in the hospital logistics robots industry research include companies such as:

ABB Ltd

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Teradyne, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Midea Group

Ramboll Danmark A/S

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Kollmorgen)

PAL Robotics SL

AETHON

Locus Robotics

Recent Developments

December 2022



ABB expanded its operation in Shanghai, China by opening a new 67,000-square-meter robotics factory to maximize productivity. These production cells are digitally connected and networked. Robotic systems perform tasks include screwdriving, assembling, and material handling. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) zip around the facility ensuring all of the production cells are kept up to date.



May 2022



Locus Robotics expanded and introduced new AMRs to its intelligent warehouse execution platform for end-to-end optimization. These AMRs meet a broad range of warehouse use cases from e-commerce, case-picking, and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads to support the full range of product movement in distribution warehouses.



May 2022



A new robotic software, RoMi-H was introduced by CGH's Centre for Healthcare Assistive and Robotics Technologies, the Integrated Health Information Systems, and engineering firms Hope Technik and Open Source Robotics. It aims to provide a common language for robots to interact with hospital building infrastructure including lifts.



KEY BENEFITS

The hospital logistics robots market report provides quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2022 to 2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the hospital logistics robots market trends including current and future trends for depicting prevalent investment pockets in the market.

Information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the hospital logistics robots market is provided in the report.

The competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the hospital logistics robots market is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces model is elaborated in the study.

Value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of role of stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Hospital Logistics Robots Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Market Share Analysis



5. Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market, by Type



6. Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market, by Application



7. Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market, by Region



8. Company Profiles



