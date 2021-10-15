Hospital Logistics Robots Market to record a CAGR of 16.77% from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

Read our Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the hospital logistics robots market.

The hospital logistics robots market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hospital Logistics Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

PLS Goods Delivery



Food Delivery



Laundry Delivery



Waste Transportation

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Hospital Logistics Robots Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hospital logistics robots market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BlueBotics SA, DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Kollmorgen Corp., MIDEA GROUP, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Panasonic Corp., and Savioke Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing advances in technology, miniaturization of sensors, and changing global labor force trends will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of hospital logistics robots will hamper the market growth.

Hospital Logistics Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hospital logistics robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hospital logistics robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hospital logistics robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital logistics robots market vendors

Hospital Logistics Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.77% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 668.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BlueBotics SA, DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Kollmorgen Corp., MIDEA GROUP, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Panasonic Corp., and Savioke Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

