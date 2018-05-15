Hospital Providers Need to Form Collaborative ACOs with More Than 100,000 Lives to Succeed

This new analysis shows that ACOs with more attributed lives are better positioned to achieve savings for participating providers. Smaller ACOs can experience widely variable savings and losses, simply due to statistical variation. This is a major concern as more ACOs are required to take on risk as the program matures.

Caravan Health offers a groundbreaking collaborative ACO model proven to help providers effectively navigate the challenge of value-based payments. Since 2013, Caravan Health has worked with more than 14,000 clinicians across 250 health systems to achieve results. Caravan Health ACOs have earned 95-97 percent quality scores and 10 times the national average of savings.

Providers may need to change the way they do business to realize substantial savings year after year. Caravan Health assists independent provider organizations to achieve the scale necessary to demonstrate measurable savings while maintaining their independence. This collaborative ACO approach addresses the challenge of unpredictable results and allows organizations to manage risk in a sustainable way.

"The future of accountable care depends on scale," said Lynn Barr, chief executive officer of Caravan Health. "We have been helping organizations by setting achievable goals that grow each year. Our model has been shown to work for providers, participants, and payers. With our successful collaborative ACO model, everyone has a voice in governance and health care decisions remain local. Everybody feels like a winner."

Join Caravan Health for a webinar about the future of accountable care and the collaborative ACO model featuring a panel of experts on Wednesday, May 23 at 10 AM PDT/1PM EDT. This interactive event will outline where the ACO program is headed, how organizations can avoid taking unnecessary risk, and how to improve performance. For more information and to register for the webinar, visit https://caravanhealth.com/collaborative-aco-panel-webinar/.

About Caravan Health

Caravan Health is the national leader of successful accountable care and population health programs for community health systems. We help physicians and hospitals work together to create, operate and manage successful population health programs that improve patient care, clinician satisfaction and financial performance. For more information, visit http://www.CaravanHealth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospital-providers-need-to-form-collaborative-acos-with-more-than-100-000-lives-to-succeed-300648247.html

SOURCE Caravan Health

Related Links

https://caravanhealth.com

