Hospital Reduces Sepsis Mortality, Length of Stay, and Cost Using Wearable Ultrasound Device - Flosonics Medical Case Study

Flosonics supports #SepsisAwarenessMonth by celebrating successes in treating the No. 1 cause of hospital deaths

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in support of September's Sepsis Awareness Month, Flosonics Medical , a leader in wearable medical ultrasound and the creator of FloPatch ®, announces it is increasing efforts to drive awareness around sepsis, a complex clinical syndrome and a leading cause of death globally. As part of its #SepsisAwarenessMonth campaign, the company today released a case study detailing a large public hospital's use of FloPatch, the world's first Doppler Ultrasound, to help improve the care of patients with sepsis and septic shock.

Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency that happens when your body's response to an infection damages vital organs and can lead to long-term complications and often death. More than 1.7 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with sepsis each year, and 350,000 of those adults die – more than die from opioids, breast cancer, prostate cancer and stroke combined. It is estimated that as many as 79% of septic shock patients can be saved with rapid diagnosis and treatment, emphasizing the need for knowledge and timely recognition of sepsis signs and symptoms.

Over the past 2 years, Flosonics Medical has worked with the non-profit Sepsis Alliance and other advocates to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis. Today, the company released a case study of one hospital's successful effort to reduce sepsis mortality.

The 439-bed publicly-funded nonprofit hospital in the Greater Los Angeles area implemented FloPatch in 2023 to help bedside clinicians determine the precise amount of intravenous (IV) fluids to give a patient. IV fluid resuscitation is a key element of sepsis care. Yet determining how much or how little fluid to give a patient is one of the most complicated and error-prone interventions in critical care.

After implementing FloPatch as part of a larger sepsis improvement program, the hospital realized significant improvements in the care of patients with sepsis and septic shock, including:

A sharp decline in mortality, from 30% to 5%, for patients who met criteria for sepsis or septic shock

A 35% reduction in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions for patients with sepsis

A 2-day decrease in ICU length of stay

The case study is available for download at https://hubs.ly/Q02PzJms0

More health systems implement FloPatch

In the year since World Sepsis Day 2023, a growing number of U.S. and international health systems have adopted FloPatch to help manage critical care patients. Most recently, Sutter Health , an integrated not-for-profit system based in Northern California with 23 hospitals, over 200 clinics and serving nearly 3.5 million patients, announced in August 2024 that it has implemented FloPatch in several of its Bay Area hospitals.

Kristina Kury, M.D., Medical Director of Critical Care at Sutter's Eden Medical Center, said of FloPatch, "It can provide real-time data and can be used as another vital sign that is a more accurate reflection of adequacy of fluid resuscitation than heart rate or blood pressure alone. I believe it will make a big difference. Even if we're able to reduce sepsis mortality by just a few percentage points throughout Sutter Health, that could potentially be thousands of lives saved. If this technology is embraced by other health care systems, it could have an enormous impact on sepsis mortality across the nation."

Sepsis Alliance Webinar Explores Nuances of SEP-1

Continuing its #SepsisAwarenessMonth campaign, on Sept. 25 at 12:20pm PDT Flosonics Medical will sponsor a webinar at the 2024 Sepsis Alliance Summit , "Cracking SEP-1: Your Guide to Acing Fluid Administration Requirements." Former hospital Director of Nursing Jaclyn Bond, MSNLM, MBA-HM, RN will delve into the critical nuances of fluid administration in sepsis management, addressing the challenges and opportunities within the "The Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock Management Bundle" (SEP-1) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Bond will highlight the advancements and current best practices in fluid responsiveness, including the role of FloPatch technology in making informed decisions about fluid administration, reducing the risk of secondary injury, and ensuring compliance.

How FloPatch Works

FloPatch is the world's first wireless wearable Doppler ultrasound that enables real-time blood-flow assessments at the point of care to help guide resuscitation in critically ill patients including those with sepsis and septic shock. The FDA-approved hands-free FloPatch is a small device that adheres to a patient's neck over the carotid artery to capture real-time blood flow data for each heartbeat. Advanced analytics break down each heartbeat into critical health metrics that are wirelessly transmitted to a secure iOS app.

Deployable in less than three minutes, FloPatch enables fast, continuous hemodynamic assessment of patients to facilitate greater precision in IV fluid management and informed, time-sensitive decisions at the bedside.

About Flosonics Medical

Flosonics Medical is a Canadian medical device company engaged in the research and development of innovative ultrasound technology. Founded in 2015, the company's mission is to improve patient care and the practice of medicine through technology-enabled solutions and ground-breaking clinical research. For more information, please visit www.flosonicsmedical.com .

