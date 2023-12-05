Hospital Services Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 21,529.2 Billion by 2032

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital services market size is expected to reach around USD 21,529.2 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 12,314 billion in 2023.

The global hospital services market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. North America led the market with a major share of 37.82% in 2023.

Global Hospital Services Market Size and Y-O-Y Forecasted (2022 to 2032)

Forecast Years Market Size ($ Billion) Y-O-Y % 2022 11,359.1 8.80 % 2023 12,314.0 8.41 % 2024 13,302.9 8.03 % 2025 14,323.3 7.67 % 2026 15,372.9 7.33 % 2027 16,449.0 7.00 % 2028 17,239.3 6.61 % 2029 18,317.3 6.25 % 2030 19,396.8 5.89 % 2031 20,470.1 5.53 % 2032 21,529.2 5.17 %

The North America hospital services market size is estimated to hit around USD 7,861.97 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 4,656.89 billion in 2023 and is expanding at a CAGR of 5.99% between 2023 and 2032.





The Europe hospital services market size is projected to surpass around USD 4,397.69 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 2,700.05 billion in 2023 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.57% between 2023 and 2032.





The Asia Pacific hospital services market size is anticipated to reach around USD 6,615.20 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 3,558.34 billion in 2023 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.13% between 2023 and 2032.

Hospital Services Market Revenue ($ Billion), By Hospital Type

Hospital Type 2022 2023 2024 2027 2028 2030 2031 2032 State-owned Hospitals 3,904.89 4,227.81 4,561.55 5,618.98 5,881.46 6,600.72 6,957.11 7,307.72 Private Hospitals 3,270.04 3,565.18 3,873.35 4,870.55 5,132.89 5,839.08 6,195.85 6,551.80 Public/Community Hospitals 4,184.20 4,521.02 4,867.96 5,959.48 6,224.90 6,956.98 7,317.15 7,669.65 Total 11,359.13 12,314.01 13,302.86 16,449.01 17,239.26 19,396.78 20,470.11 21,529.17

Hospital services are diverse and essential components of the healthcare system, that includes a wide range of offerings to address the different requirements of patients. Emergency services are especially crucial as they have specialized sections that offer immediate treatment for acute injuries and medical conditions. These units have been trained to react rapidly to critical situations and provide potentially life-saving interventions. Hospitals admit patients for overnight stays or longer to simplify intensive medical care, procedures, and the recovery process that follows. This represents another important aspect of inpatient care. Outpatient services supplement this, allowing people to obtain healthcare without the need for prolonged hospital stays. Accurately identifying medical disorders and directing subsequent therapies are critical functions of diagnostic services, which include laboratory testing and medical imaging.

Hospitals are unable to operate without surgical services, which provide operating rooms for a wide range of treatments, from emergency interventions to elective surgeries. Maternity units offer labor and delivery services, whereas pediatric services address the specific healthcare needs of children and expectant mothers. Intensive care units (ICUs) are medical facilities that provide specialized care to patients who have severe and life-threatening diseases. This helps hospitals better prepare to handle emergency medical crises. Hospitals offer patients complete treatment that is further improved by providing pharmacy, mental health, and rehabilitation services, which ensure that patients receive all the assistance they need for their physical and mental health.

Additionally, hospitals engage in outreach activities and preventative health initiatives as part of their larger involvement in community health. They handle general healthcare needs and offer specialized treatments in fields like neurology, orthopedics, and cardiology through primary care and specialty clinics. Social services and nutritional support contribute to a comprehensive approach to patient care.

The hospital services market is segmented based on hospital type, service type, area, and region. Factors such as the ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing disposable income, and expanding health insurance coverage are driving the growth of the market. However, high costs, limited access, shortage of skilled workers, complex regulatory laws, and changing patient needs are limiting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the North America region has dominated the market with 50% of the market share.

Hospital Services Market Revenue Share (%), By Regions

Regions 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 North America 37.96 % 37.82 % 37.67 % 37.53 % 37.38 % 37.24 % 37.10 % 36.95 % 36.81 % 36.66 % 36.52 % Europe 22.09 % 21.93 % 21.76 % 21.59 % 21.43 % 21.26 % 21.09 % 20.93 % 20.76 % 20.59 % 20.43 % APAC 28.69 % 28.90 % 29.10 % 29.30 % 29.51 % 29.71 % 29.91 % 30.12 % 30.32 % 30.52 % 30.73 % LATAM 7.52 % 7.55 % 7.58 % 7.61 % 7.64 % 7.67 % 7.70 % 7.73 % 7.76 % 7.79 % 7.82 % MEA 3.73 % 3.81 % 3.89 % 3.96 % 4.04 % 4.12 % 4.20 % 4.28 % 4.35 % 4.43 % 4.51 % Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The region's growth is due to the rising adoption of telemedicine, increased use of mobile health apps, and growing demand for personalized medicine. Telemedicine is becoming increasingly popular, particularly in isolated and rural locations with limited access to healthcare services. This technology allows patients to obtain medical consultations and care from the comfort of their own homes, increasing accessibility and convenience. Telemedicine's rise coincides with a greater global shift toward digital health solutions, which is changing the old healthcare delivery model.

In addition to telemedicine, the use of mobile health apps is rising. These apps monitor health, schedule appointments, and receive medication reminders. The convenience offered by mobile health apps contributes to improved patient engagement and adherence to treatment plans. Moreover, there is a growing demand for personalized medicine. This innovative approach to healthcare uses genetic information to alter treatments for individual patients, potentially leading to more effective and safer therapeutic interventions. The adoption of personalized medicine reflects a commitment to advancing healthcare outcomes by using advanced technologies and individualized treatment strategies.

Hospital Type Insights

Private hospitals are expected to grow faster during the forecast period, owing to their strategic focus on specialized healthcare services, advanced technology, and patient-centric approaches. These hospitals are benefiting from the rise in medical tourism by providing high-quality services such as elective procedures and innovative treatments to international patients. Investment in advanced diagnostic imaging and robotic-assisted surgeries increases private hospitals as the experts in providing precise and less invasive procedures.

Companies set themselves apart by focusing on patient-centric services like specific healthcare plans and concierge medicine, which improve the overall healthcare experience. Furthermore, private hospitals are leading the telehealth revolution, including remote consultations and virtual care to fulfill the growing need for convenient and accessible healthcare services.

Service Type Insights

Outpatient services dominate the service type segment due to their adaptability, cost-effectiveness, and alignment with preventative and ambulatory care trends. Outpatient care selection, which includes routine check-ups, diagnostics, and specialist clinics, contributes to its prevalence. Furthermore, telemedicine integration improves outpatient care by providing remote consultations and monitoring. Inpatient services, particularly critical care and advanced interventions continue to be essential for emergencies, major surgeries, and long-term therapies.

Services Area Insights

The cancer care segment of the hospital services market has been growing owing to increased global cancer incidence as well as major advances in oncology. According to World Health Organization data, cancer is the second largest cause of death worldwide. Advances in diagnostics and imaging for early detection are driving an increase in demand for comprehensive cancer care services. Oncology treatments, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and precision medicine, are advancing rapidly, improving the effectiveness of cancer care services.

The interdisciplinary approach, which includes surgery, radiation therapy, and supportive care, accelerates the growth of this market. Growth is made easier by investments in advanced cancer care facilities, research and development, and collaborations for advanced therapies. Furthermore, the incorporation of Tele oncology for remote consultations increases the accessibility of cancer treatment services

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

The rise in chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory ailments, and diabetes is a major factor driving the growth of the hospital service market. These diseases jointly account for 73% of global mortality, indicating their huge impact on healthcare systems globally. Increases in chronic diseases, driven by factors such as population aging, urbanization, and unhealthy lifestyles, create a continuing burden on hospital services. For instance, rising heart disease prevalence is associated with an increase in hospital admissions for heart attacks and strokes. The medical field is changing to effectively handle these chronic diseases, with hospitals established as important organizations in providing comprehensive treatment.

In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders like COPD and asthma increases the need for hospital care. This complicated health burden increases by urbanization and environmental factors, indicating the critical role of hospitals in addressing respiratory disorders. Furthermore, as the worldwide population struggles with the long-term impact of diabetes, diabetes-related complications generate a significant rise in hospital admissions. As a result, the hospital service industry not only responds to the rising frequency of chronic diseases, but it also navigates the changing healthcare landscape, establishing hospitals as critical hubs for managing cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory issues and diabetes.

Restraint:

The ongoing issue of a shortage of healthcare workers is a major barrier to the hospital services market. The issue includes a lack of physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers, among other professionals. The need for healthcare services is growing faster than the number of healthcare workers, especially given the aging population and rising incidence of chronic diseases. Due to this imbalance, healthcare workers are overworked, which result in burnout, longer workdays, and possibly lower-quality patient care. The dearth of qualified professionals is made worse by the pressure on the labor force, which also has an impact on hiring and retaining talent.

Factors including the demanding nature of the field, the restricted number of training spots available in medical and nursing schools, and the regional distribution of healthcare professionals all contribute to the scarcity of workers in the healthcare industry. The weight of this shortfall frequently falls on rural and neglected areas, which struggle to draw and keep healthcare workers.

Opportunities:

Technology that strategically integrates machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) presents a large opportunity for the hospital services market. Hospitals can provide healthcare practitioners with data-driven insights and enable more precise diagnosis and individualized treatment regimens by deploying AI-powered clinical decision support systems. The use of predictive analytics models enables proactive actions aimed at enhancing overall health care by anticipating patient outcomes and identifying potential dangers. Furthermore, AI resource allocation systems enhance hospital operations through analysis of patient flow, bed usage, and staffing trends, resulting in more economical and efficient use of hospital resources.

Moreover, the integration of AI involves improving administrative procedures and patient involvement. AI-powered chatbots and virtual health assistants can book appointments, respond to patient inquiries instantly, and give basic medical advice. Reduction of errors and acceleration of reimbursement cycles occur by the automation of billing and claims processing using AI in revenue cycle management. This innovative strategy not only strengthens hospitals' bottom lines but also elevates patient care in general.

Recent Developments:

Dec 2023 , Arihant Hospital in Belagavi achieves a milestone in healthcare with the opening of its advanced Endoscopy Suite. Inaugurated by Dr. Naresh Bhat , a distinguished Gastroenterologist from Aster CMI, Bangalore , the suite boasts state-of-the-art technology for precise and minimally invasive procedures. Led by renowned Gastroenterologist Dr. Varadraj Gokak, the facility aligns with Arihant Hospital.

, Arihant Hospital in Belagavi achieves a milestone in healthcare with the opening of its advanced Endoscopy Suite. Inaugurated by Dr. , a distinguished Gastroenterologist from Aster CMI, , the suite boasts state-of-the-art technology for precise and minimally invasive procedures. Led by renowned Gastroenterologist Dr. Varadraj Gokak, the facility aligns with Arihant Hospital. Dec 2023 , Health Minister to open surgery, physiotherapy and laboratory units at Govt. AYUSH Hospital in Mangaluru.

Key Market Players:

Mayo clinic

HCA Healthcare

Cleveland clinic

clinic Spire Healthcare Group plc

Ramsay Health Care

Ascension Health

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Tenet Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare

Key Market Segments:

By Hospital Type

State-owned Hospital

Private Hospital

Public/ Community Hospital

By Service Type

Outpatient Services

Inpatient Service

By Service Areas

Cardiovascular

Acute Care

Cancer Care

Diagnostics, and Imaging

Neurorehabilitation & Psychiatry Services

Gynecology

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

