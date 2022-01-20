Hospital Surgical Disinfectant Market Size Worth $558.54 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital surgical disinfectant market size is expected to reach USD 558.54 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of surgical site infections and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is a key driving factor for the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The chlorhexidine product segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of over 25.0% due to an increase in the usage of formulation for pre-injection and pre-operative skin preparation. Moreover, it comprises antiseptic agents, such as ethyl or isopropyl, which are effective against different microbes

The hospitals end-use segment held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 owing to the easy access to a range of surgical disinfectant solutions and the rising number of surgeries globally

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2020 with a share of over 25.0% and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders as well as a higher number of hospital-acquired infection cases

Read 110 page market research report, "Hospital Surgical Disinfectant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Chlorhexidine, Alcohols, Povidone-iodine), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Moreover, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the significant demand for surgical disinfectants and is expected to reach new frontiers in the forthcoming months. Major players operating in the market are developing hospital surgical disinfectants that are effective against COVID-19. For instance, BD introduced fully sterile isopropyl alcohol and povidone-iodine single-use antiseptic skin preparation in the U.S., thus positively supporting the market growth.

The high incidence of HAIs due to a lack of preventive measures is a major factor expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Contaminated surgical devices are a key source of hospital-acquired infections. According to the CDC, in the U.S., it was estimated that HAIs account for approximately 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. The demand for surgical disinfectants is expected to increase as these products are needed for cleaning skin before surgery in order to reduce the risk of infections.

Furthermore, the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide is expected to boost the demand for these products. For instance, as per the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, in 2019, around 2,678,302 cosmetic surgical procedures were performed in the U.S., which is almost a 2.0% increase from the previous year. The application of hospital surgical disinfectants significantly reduces the risk of contamination and transmission of infection.

List of Key Players of Hospital Surgical Disinfectant Market

3M

Ecolab

BD

Sage Products LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Cardinal Health

The Clorox Company

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.