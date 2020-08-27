Hospital Utilizes Internet Command Center in Preparation for Hurricane Laura

BUNKIE, La., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Louisiana hospital is activating emergency command of its crisis communications in preparation for the possible landfall of Hurricane Laura, in Louisiana. Though Category 4 Hurricane Laura may go West of Bunkie General Hospital, the management now feels it is important to be prepared and careful in case the track of the hurricane alters and impacts the Louisiana region. Bunkie General Hospital https://www.bunkiegeneralhealth.com has activated a durable website banner that lasts when websites crash during emergencies and disasters. These durability banners can be a lifeline for the hospital and the outside world in case of phone outages or during other unexpected difficulties.

Hurricane Laura presents unexpected risk for the state of Louisiana. FastCommand logo presented on the corporate office building located in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Linda Deville, CEO of Bunkie General Hospital, said, "FastCommand provides our small hospital with the necessary tools to prepare for unexpected challenges. We are prepared to give weather updates during this event through our durable website banner, and to utilize other tools such as online communication boards should our phone systems collapse. We are using FastCommand for continuous coronavirus updates, and through the systems versatility we are also able to simultaneously address the present weather threat."

FastCommand has 24-hour disaster communication specialists already preparing for assisting institutions in Louisiana and Texas to utilize the FastCommand platform after the landing of Hurricane Laura. Kevin Foote, CEO of FastCommand, said, "FastCommand has internet public safety teams positioned in 4 U.S. time zones to assist during weather disasters and all other hazard situations. It seems many administrators are more aware of the coming threats ahead, and it is creating increased interest in setting up advanced communication platforms that can last during outages or collapse."

About FastCommand

FastCommand patented website deflection technologies are specifically designed for critical emergency situations. This cutting-edge continuity technology helps communications to endure even during website overload or phone collapse. The tools are used by non-technical healthcare staff during many threats that can quickly occur in the healthcare industry and other institutions. The system is used during situations such as pandemics, active shooter events, natural disasters, hacking situations, etc. FastCommand has public safety teams available 24 hours a day 365 days a year to serve as the hospital's emergency communication personnel. Learn more at https://www.fastcommand.com/press.

