Hospitality And Urban Development Veteran Launches Cultivate Hospitality Group, Pioneering Food And Beverage Ideation And Consulting Firm

"Curated culinary programming has proven to be the secret sauce in driving successful development," said Peter Peterson, President and Managing Partner of Cultivate and former Vice President of Related Urban Development leading food and beverage programming for prime mixed-use projects such as New York City's 17 million-square-foot Hudson Yards and 2.8 million-square-foot Time Warner Center, as well as the Restaurant Collection at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. "We have specialized expertise in fostering connections between hospitality and real estate and curating concepts that maximize value, whether it's a hotel that could be revitalized with a timeless restaurant, or an office space that needs a creative food and beverage concept to appeal to trend-seeking entrepreneurs."

Upon launch, Cultivate has been engaged to support the following high-profile projects across the United States:

Flower Mart, San Francisco : Kilroy Realty Corp has enlisted Cultivate to assist in the master planning and redevelopment of San Francisco's 2.3 million-square-foot Flower Mart project, the city's largest mixed-use project since the development of Embarcadero Center. Phase one to be unveiled in 2021 with project completion scheduled for 2023.

Kilroy Realty Corp has enlisted Cultivate to assist in the master planning and redevelopment of 2.3 million-square-foot Flower Mart project, the city's largest mixed-use project since the development of Embarcadero Center. Phase one to be unveiled in 2021 with project completion scheduled for 2023. Marriott Mission Bay, San Francisco : Cultivate is providing concepting and operator search services for the 250-room Marriott Mission Bay, set to become the city's first four-star new-build hotel in over a decade. The project is scheduled to open in Spring 2021.

Cultivate is providing concepting and operator search services for the 250-room Marriott Mission Bay, set to become the city's first four-star new-build hotel in over a decade. The project is scheduled to open in Spring 2021. Grand Avenue Project, Los Angeles : Cultivate will conceptualize the food and beverage master plan for the Frank Gehry -designed Grand Ave project in downtown Los Angeles , developed by Related. Once complete in Q4 2021, the over one-million-square-foot development will include more than 100,000 square feet of retail, a movie theater, a 314-room Equinox Hotel, 428 residences and a food and beverage offering consisting of approximately a dozen restaurant spaces.

"Developers are attracted to the value-add Cultivate offers by specializing in both the culinary and development sides of the business which is a unique combination not replicated elsewhere," said Sam Bakhshandehpour, Board Member and Principal of Cultivate. "The team has created the ultimate destination delivering the utmost quality in concept curation for food and beverage clients."

To learn more about Cultivate Hospitality Group, visit cultivate-hospitality.com.

ABOUT CULTIVATE HOSPITALITY GROUP

Cultivate is a full-service food and beverage consulting team that connects real estate developers with industry-leading chefs and restaurant operators. With over 60 years of combined experience in both food and beverage operations and real estate development, Cultivate offers a wide variety of services including master planning, design oversight, underwriting, concepting, and operator search. Cultivate's current roster of projects includes hotels, casinos, retail centers, mixed-use projects, and residential projects. Cultivate has successfully conceived and delivered 48 food and beverage spaces and has existing relationships with over 85 operators.

MEDIA CONTACT: Murphy O'Brien Public Relations

Emily Warner I Vanessa Villatoro

Cultivate-hospitality@murphyobrien.com

(310) 453-2539

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospitality-and-urban-development-veteran-launches-cultivate-hospitality-group-pioneering-food-and-beverage-ideation-and-consulting-firm-300665478.html

SOURCE Cultivate Hospitality Group

Related Links

http://cultivate-hospitality.com

