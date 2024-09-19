Hospitality Associates Expands Partnership with Wizehire to Optimize Hiring Across 25 Properties

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizehire, a leading hiring platform for growing businesses, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Hospitality Associates , a prominent hotel management company overseeing properties across the West Coast. The extended agreement will continue for two years and cover 25 locations.

Hospitality Associates, which operates hotels in Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska under brands like Best Western and Comfort Inn, initially turned to Wizehire for its cost-effective hiring solutions. With recruitment costs previously reaching $1,000-2000 per month per hotel, Wizehire has dramatically lowered expenses while vastly improving both the quality and quantity of candidates and boosting their team's productivity.

"When we asked our hotel managers whether we should continue with Wizehire, there wasn't a single dissent," said Ryan Carroll, VP of Operations at Hospitality Associates. "The platform works. It's simplified hiring across all 25 of our properties and made the process much more efficient."

In addition to reducing costs, Wizehire has significantly improved candidate quality and sped up the hiring process. What truly sets Wizehire apart is its personalized support through dedicated Coaches and strategic relationship managers, combined with advanced talent matching technology that ensures businesses find the right candidates quickly. Hospitality Associates has taken full advantage of this hands-on support, receiving tailored guidance from their strategic relationship manager to meet their specific needs and fully utilize Wizehire's comprehensive offerings.

Wizehire's intuitive platform, combined with upcoming features like advanced location filters and automated candidate disqualification, solidified Hospitality Associates' decision to continue the partnership. The platform's ability to save time while maintaining high hiring standards has made it an indispensable tool for their team.

This renewal underscores the commitment both companies share in streamlining the hiring process across multiple properties, enabling Hospitality Associates to attract top talent with ease and efficiency, without the heavy costs and complexity of traditional solutions.

