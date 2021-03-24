Hospitality Businesses And Service Industry Professionals Are Rapidly Returning To Normal Operations, According To Insights Found By Qwick

Qwick has seen a remarkable comeback from its hospitality Business Partners in all seven markets. Tweet this

"Professionals and Business Partners are our priority at Qwick and we make it a mission for people to be able to provide for themselves and their families," said Qwick Co-Founder and CEO, Jamie Baxter. "With these insights, we were thrilled to learn that Business Partners are using Qwick to get their operations back running smoothly and Professionals are ready and excited to return to work. As more people seek ways to earn extra income and hospitality businesses get back on their feet, we will continue providing flexible work opportunities and looking for more ways to enhance the safety and well-being of our Professionals and Partners."

The food and beverage industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As many service industry Professionals have lost their full-time jobs, Qwick is opening up new ways for Professionals to make money and get back on their feet. Professionals can get started with Qwick here and begin receiving shifts in four easy steps. Businesses in need of staff on-demand can also take advantage of Qwick's brand new program Qwick Start — a program for businesses to try Qwick with no barrier to entry and pay a 0% markup.

About Qwick:

Launched in 2018 by human resource technology and hospitality industry veterans Jamie Baxter, Blaine Light, and Chris Loeffler, Qwick provides a platform for food and beverage Professionals to connect directly with hotels, caterers, event venues and restaurants, providing them with the freedom and flexibility to work on their own schedules. Qwick provides hospitality businesses with a 98 percent average fill-rate and immediate access to a pre-vetted and certified sharing workforce. Qwick is currently operating in 7 markets: Phoenix, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, New York, Miami, and Atlanta. It has earned multiple recognitions nationally, including being a "Great Place to Work" in the U.S. Learn more at qwick.com.

