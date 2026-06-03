Hospitality Hiring Jumps 30% Across World Cup 2026 Host Cities - OysterLink

Philadelphia, Boston and Atlanta are seeing the biggest hiring spikes

Key Takeaways

Hospitality hiring in World Cup host metros rose 30.3% in May 2026.

Non-host U.S. markets saw hiring decline 23.8%.

Philadelphia, Boston and Atlanta recorded the biggest hiring surges.

Hotel, event and front-of-house restaurant roles led hiring growth.

New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles and the Bay Area all saw double-digit hiring increases.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality employers in World Cup host cities appear to be entering an early hiring race ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. OysterLink data shows job postings across the 11 U.S. host metros climbed 30.3% in May compared to the January–April average, while non-host markets saw hiring fall 23.8%.

Philadelphia emerged as the fastest-growing World Cup host market for hospitality hiring, with postings rising 83% above the January–April monthly average. Boston (+61%) and Atlanta (+55%) also recorded major increases, while Houston and Dallas–Fort Worth posted strong gains as hotels, restaurants and event operators expanded recruitment ahead of expected tourism demand.

Table 1. Hospitality Hiring Growth in U.S. World Cup Host Metros

Metro May 2026 vs. Jan–Apr 2026 Monthly Average Philadelphia +83 % Boston +61 % Atlanta +55 % Houston +54 % Dallas–Fort Worth +40 % Seattle +32 % New York / New Jersey +23 % San Francisco Bay Area +22 % Los Angeles +19 % Miami -8 % Kansas City -11 %

The strongest hiring growth is concentrated in positions tied directly to tourism, events and guest services. Hotel managers, event coordinators, valets, delivery drivers and front-of-house restaurant staff — including bartenders, servers and hosts — are among the roles seeing the biggest increases across host markets.

"The fact that host-city hiring is rising while many other markets are slowing tells a bigger story," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "Hotels, restaurants and event operators clearly expect demand to ramp up well before the first match begins."

The sharp contrast between host and non-host markets suggests World Cup-related economic activity is already influencing regional labor demand. Even established tourism hubs such as New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area posted notable hospitality hiring gains during May as businesses expanded staffing ahead of the tournament.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the fastest-growing job platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry. Currently, OysterLink attracts over 350,000 monthly visitors and continues to grow steadily. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including the top-paying bartender jobs in NYC and part-time bartender jobs in Miami.

The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit www.oysterlink.com.

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SOURCE OysterLink