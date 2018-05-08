Hospitality House Announces New Licensing Partnership with Celebrity American Chef, David Burke

Burke joins a list of HH's other exceptional New York City partner brands, concepts such as Brooklyn Diner, Jack's Wife Freda, Jay Z's 40/40 Club, and Hill Country Barbecue, for which it has already begun building an international licensing presence.

"Hospitality House is proud to partner with David Burke, someone whose work we have admired for decades," said Hospitality House CEO Steven Kamali. "We believe his brand—one that embraces American cooking with a strong commitment to innovation and fun, is an ideal one to bring to the next level with a strong presence in luxury resorts, casinos, and hotels."

Over his thirty-five year career, Burke has built a reputation for whimsical culinary creations like pastrami salmon and cheesecake lollipops. A visionary chef, his talent buoyed the success of iconic New York City restaurants such as The River Cafe and Park Avenue Cafe. His more recent success includes Tavern 62 by David Burke in New York City's Upper East Side, and BLT Prime by David Burke. "Licensing his brand to luxury hotels and resorts is the obvious next step," says Kamali.

"Steven's considerable expertise has been leading the evolution of the restaurant, real estate and the hospitality industries," says Anisia Tierney, HH's International Licensing Brand Manager. "Hospitality House has cultivated an extraordinary network and it is that community of global connections that every one of our partner brands benefit from in our licensing work. We are excited to welcome Burke to the HH community."

About Hospitality House:

Since 2001, Hospitality House, led by its CEO Steven Kamali, has been providing global food and beverage strategy, support, licensing and real estate services to the hospitality industry. HH services all areas of the hospitality community including REITS, private equity firms hedge funds, hotels and owners/developers. Whether master planning a mixed-use development, underwriting a proposed restaurant, developing an innovative dining concept, or sourcing third party operators and chefs.

About David Burke:

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Chef David Burke's 35-year career is decorated with honors that pay homage to his respected culinary skill, creative whimsy, and philanthropic efforts, including appearances on Bravo's Top Chef Masters, and receiving a US patent for his pink Himalayan salt dry-age technique for steaks. David Burke's Primehouse in Chicago was consistently voted a top steakhouse in the city for ten years along with top five steakhouses in America.

CONTACT: Jessica Smoak, jessica@thehospitalityhouse.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospitality-house-announces-new-licensing-partnership-with-celebrity-american-chef-david-burke-300644694.html

SOURCE Hospitality House