Hospitality Leaders Recharge for Industry's Future in Cornell's Professional Development Program

ITHACA, N.Y., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the celebration of its centennial year continues, the Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration is excited to welcome hospitality executives from around the globe for its annual Professional Development Program (PDP) this summer in Ithaca, New York.

The Cornell campus in Ithaca, NY Hospitality leaders at Cornell's annual Professional Development Program

Since 1928, PDP has provided professionals with an immersive educational and networking experience, offering participants unparalleled opportunities to engage with distinguished faculty experts and peers, explore the latest industry developments and advance their careers. This summer's program is offered June 12-17, and participants may curate their learning by selecting one course from each session or choosing any single three-day course:

Session 1: June 12 – 14, 2023

Session 2: June 15 – 17, 2023

"For the past three years, the hospitality industry has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in times of unprecedented challenge and change," said Kate Walsh, dean of the Cornell Nolan School. "PDP uniquely equips professionals with the knowledge, skills and global perspective necessary for leadership on industry best practices and evolving topics such as rethinking the guest value proposition, managing the brand across platforms, and empowering innovation in your team — trends that are transforming hospitality's future."

The program — which is delivered entirely by the Cornell Nolan School's award-winning and industry-leading faculty researchers — serves a variety of hospitality professionals, from front line managers to senior executives. Participants build relationships and exchange ideas with colleagues in networking sessions and broaden their expertise through individual and group assignments, simulations and case studies.

While the program's courses enable participants to earn up to two professional development certificates over six days, hospitality leaders also observe this time on the Cornell University campus as an occasion for self-improvement.

"The Professional Development Program was an absolute experience," said Kieron Hunt general manager for Ovolo Hotels. "The dynamic people who attended the course, followed by the richness in the course materials, allowed for in-depth personal growth."

For more information, visit the PDP's Frequently Asked Questions .

