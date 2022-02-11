Hospitality Market in Morocco to Record 5.67% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Growth, Trend, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Hospitality Market in Morocco Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Accor SA, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., Kenzi Hotel Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Rotana Hotel Management Corp., Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. among others.

10+ – Including Accor SA, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., Kenzi Hotel Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Rotana Hotel Management Corp., Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Type of tourists (international and domestic) and Type of service (food service and accommodation).

Vendor Insights-

The hospitality market in Morocco is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, government licensing, service portfolio, quality, brand, and safety measures to compete in the market.

Accor SA- The company operates under Hotel Services, Hotel assets and others, and New Businesses segments. The company also offers hotel resorts for tourist.

The company operates under Hotel Services, Hotel assets and others, and New Businesses segments. The company also offers hotel resorts for tourist. Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.- The company offers services of flight booking, hotels, cruise services, domestic and international package. Moreover, the company also provides hotels and other services to foreign tourists.

The company offers services of flight booking, hotels, cruise services, domestic and international package. Moreover, the company also provides hotels and other services to foreign tourists. Hyatt Hotels Corp.- The company offers hospitality spa and dine in services to the tourist in all cities of Morocco .

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Segmentation Analysis

The hospitality market share growth in Morocco by the international segment will be significant during the forecast period. International tourism refers to tourism that crosses national borders. Tourism in Morocco is well developed, maintaining a strong tourist industry focused on the country's coast, culture, and history. Morocco is one of the major destinations for foreign tourists traveling in Africa. As Morocco is the most popular place for international tourism, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the market contribution of various segments

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hospitality Market in Morocco Driver:

Shifting preference for local and authentic experiences:

Many tourists are shifting from traditional traveling to local and authentic traveling experiences. They are focusing more on exploring local communities and their cultures, which are considered to be one of the most important aspects of the hospitality market in Morocco. These tourists prefer buying local products instead of souvenirs; undertaking adventure trips in public transport instead of taxis. Also, having dinner in a restaurant that uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including local, low-impact primary ingredients, such as meat, cheese, and honey. This new form of tourism is expected to become popular among tourists as they are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tourism, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Hospitality Market in Morocco Trend:

Increase in Internet access and online testimonials:

The Internet provides consumers with all the essential information related to travel besides customer-generated reviews through testimonials. It also provides direct access to destination images and videos, reviews, weather reports, and maps and guides. For instance, booking.com, one of the prominent booking portals, provides users with booking options depending on the type of trip they wish to take. In 2020, the website had over 65 million guest reviews. Online testimonials are expected to gain more attention as they help travelers plan their visits and related itinerary. This is expected to have a positive impact on the hospitality market in Morocco during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Hospitality Market in Indonesia by Service and Type of Tourists - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hospitality market share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 16.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.03%. To get more extensive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Sports Tourism Market by Product, Type, Category, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The sports tourism market share is expected to increase by USD 890.90 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13%. To get more extensive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Hospitality Market in Morocco Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.67 Regional analysis Morocco Performing market contribution Morocco at 100% Key consumer countries Morocco Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accor SA, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., Kenzi Hotel Group, Louvre Hotels Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Rotana Hotel Management Corp., Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd., and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio