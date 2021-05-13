Hospitality Marketing: From Shutdown To Profit

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many hotels, restaurants, and bars ended up having to resort to drastic measures with Covid-19 spreading across the country. States across the US were faced with a task to limit or even completely shut down regular activities leading to a decline in revenue and customer acquisition to nearly all businesses. The hospitality industry was among the hardest to be hit by the imposed restrictions and regulations. Hotels for example averaged an estimated 15% occupancy rates throughout the pandemic.

With many businesses barely surviving and hanging on by a thread, all are looking ahead to states fully reopening. As travel pressures for leisure / business begin to mount, we will soon be seeing a lot of states reverting back to normal function amid the Covid-19 pandemic to accommodate this. In fact, many states already have their sights on a major reopening. For example, New York is planning to end all capacity restrictions on May 19th, this may be the beginning of a country-wide push toward reopening the US and returning back to normal.

What does this mean for the Hospitality Industry?

Hotels/restaurants/bars/etc are all preparing for this boom in reopening. Along with this future influx of customers, businesses marketing strategy should be laid early so they can be highly effective when it is put to action. For example, setting up a budget towards new customer acquisition as well as catering to the audience of existing customers are both great tactics towards planning a successful reopening.

REVLAB Technology LLC has changed its focus towards providing marketing and advisory services for any businesses in the hospitality industry as a way to help jump-start the industry after it's been affected by the shutdowns. REVLAB's strong ties to the hospitality industry give this agency the edge over its competitors. They have been an advocate for employee safety from day one and has developed a Panic Button System to help combat lone-worker safety across the US. For any existing customers, REVLAB is offering a bundled discount when hotels utilize both their Marketing Services as well as a Panic Button System .

Marketing services include:

Social Media Management Search Engine Optimization (SEO & SEM) PPC Advertising (Google Ads) Website Management Email Marketing Local Advertising Fractional CMOs

