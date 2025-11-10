Hospitality Meets High-Tech: Digs Dog Care Partners with Goose to Elevate the Pet Care Experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goose, the next-generation pet care operating system built by industry professionals, and Digs Dog Care ("Digs"), a rapidly expanding network of more than 25 premium pet care resorts known for its people-first, hospitality-driven approach and employee ownership program, today announced an exclusive, multi-year enterprise partnership. Through the partnership, Goose will serve as the core platform across all Digs locations, unifying booking, operations, marketing, and analytics to power nationwide growth.

"Digs is elevating care for pets, their people, and the teams who look after them. We're thrilled to serve as their exclusive operating system as they continue to scale the business," said Drew Brinkoetter, CEO and co-founder of Goose. "Goose and Digs share a hospitality-first mindset and a deep commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for both customers and staff. This conviction in the Goose operating system from a rapidly-growing, thoughtful business such as Digs is a testament to our innovative offering and approach to setting the industry standard."

Prior to selecting Goose, Digs conducted a comprehensive evaluation of leading pet care software platforms, scoring each against Digs' standards for guest experience, staff empowerment, multi-service workflows, and data visibility. Goose emerged as the clear leader for its confirmation-based booking engine, unified service model, and data-centric architecture – capabilities aligned with Digs commitment to empowering teams, elevating care, and prioritizing operational efficiency that drives measurable financial performance.

"Goose matched our hospitality mindset," said Jeff Nathan, CEO of Digs Dog Care. "We care deeply about pets, people, and purpose. Goose frees our teams from the front desk with instant confirmation of online bookings, keeps every service in sync during a visit, and gives us the reliable data we need to run the business. That translates into smoother operations, happier teams, and stronger performance — exactly what we need to deliver consistent, premium experiences at scale."

The partnership marks a key milestone in Digs' strategic expansion. With a growing community of 25+ locations across the U.S., Digs is setting a new standard for excellence in pet care– combining exceptional hospitality with an employee ownership program that empowers local teams to lead. The collaboration with Goose reinforces a shared commitment to innovation and product initiatives that enhance the guest experience, empower local teams, and enable smarter decision-making.

"From day one, Digs has prioritized real ownership opportunities and strong back-end support so local teams can thrive," said Chris Tilson, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Goose. "Digs' approach aligns with our best-in-class e-commerce practices that make booking and cancellations as transparent as possible, giving operators a model that protects revenue while ensuring a seamless guest experience. Goose delivers technology that is powerful, intuitive, and built to hospitality-grade standards."

About Digs Dog Care

Digs Dog Care is a growing network of high-quality pet care resorts across the U.S. Digs focuses on elevating the standard of care in the pet industry by offering pet owners a convenient, safe and customer-centric option for their four-legged family members. Digs redefines what pup parents should expect from a dog care facility: more play, more peace of mind, and a lot more personality. For more information visit digsdogcare.com.

About Goose

Goose is the smart operating system for multi-service pet care businesses. Founded in 2023 by Chris Tilson and Drew Brinkoetter, two pet industry veterans, frustrated at the state of pet care software, Goose brings every service together into one connected experience. With advanced technology and deep industry insight, Goose simplifies operations, enables smarter decisions, and supports stronger performance across every location. More than a software provider, Goose is an industry partner that helps pet care business owners focus on what matters most by welcoming more pets, earning more per visit, improving team efficiency, and delivering a better customer experience. Learn more at goose.pet.

Contact:

Matthew Parry

Goose

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

949-525-0213

Lily Siwak

Digs Dog Care

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

314-601-5804

SOURCE Goose