Hospitality Real Estate Market 2023-2027; Segmentation by Application, Type and Geography; CAGR accelerating at 10.25% by 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospitality Real Estate Market is segmented by application (full-service restaurants, quick-service establishments, and catering services), type (hotels and accommodation, spas and resorts, and other services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market. The regional trends and drivers that will affect the hospitality real estate sector market during the forecast period have been thoroughly explained by Technavio's analysts.

The top two nations that contribute to market expansion are the US and Canada. This is due to the region's consumers' propensity for eating out, which inspires business owners to open new eateries. As a result, there are more restaurants of all kinds in the area. Additionally, the food service sector in North America is anticipated to expand significantly over the course of the forecast period as a result of vendor business strategies like new product launches, partnerships, and others. Many quick-service restaurants will expand their operations, thereby contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

Global Market Outlook

The hospitality real estate market size is expected to increase by USD 75.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, expediting at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period. The global hospitality real estate market is categorized by Technavio as a subsegment of the global specialized consumer services market, which is a subsegment of the global diversified consumer services market. The parent global specialized consumer services market includes the income produced by the providers of consumer services, such as residential, home security, legal, personal, renovation, and interior design services, as well as consumer auction, wedding, and funeral services. External factors influencing the parent market's growth during the forecast period have been thoroughly covered in our research report.

Latest Drivers and Challenges Impacting the Hospitality Real Estate Market

Hospitality Real Estate Market Drivers

Rise in the number of quick-service restaurants : The rise in fast food demand, particularly in emerging economies, is largely to blame for the rise in quick-service restaurants. Fast food chains are being encouraged to grow both domestically and internationally as a result. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be driven by urban youth's expanding trend of socializing at cafes. The number of quick-service restaurants has increased as more people move into urban areas. Additionally, there are many new restaurants opening in nations like China and India , which will greatly increase the demand for hospitality real estate. By 2023, another 5,000 restaurants are anticipated to open in India , according to the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). Leading coffee shops like Starbucks are opening locations in numerous APAC and South American developing nations. The number of coffee chains that sell items like iced coffee has captured the interest of young people and is expanding its market.

Geographical expansion by market vendors

Hospitality Real Estate Market Challenges

Uncertain macroeconomic conditions : The industry has been harmed by the US and global economies' recent periods of moderate to slow growth and uncharacteristic volatility. Since customers may postpone purchases in response to tighter credit, drops in income or asset prices, and unfavorable financial news during the projection period, continued economic uncertainty will have a negative impact on the industry and continue to constitute a risk. This can negatively impact the demand for commercial real estate. Other elements that could impact demand include the state of the non-residential real estate markets, the cost of labor and healthcare, loan availability, and other macroeconomic issues. However, the lack of foreign direct investment (FDI) and the delay of government subsidies have led to the postponement or cancellation of projects, which has resulted in uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Thus, during the projected period, all of these variables will have a negative effect on the market under consideration.

Risks associated with suppliers

Some of the market vendors are:

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. - The company offers hospitality real estate such as Embassy suites, Homewood suites and Springhill suites

The company offers hospitality real estate such as Embassy suites, Homewood suites and Springhill suites Best Western International Inc. - The company offers hospitality real estate such as Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, Vib, Glo, Executive Residency by Best Western.

The company offers hospitality real estate such as Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, Vib, Glo, Executive Residency by Best Western. Choice Hotels International Inc. - The company offers hospitality real estate such as Radisson Hotels, Rodeway Inn and Comfort Inn.

The company offers hospitality real estate such as Radisson Hotels, Rodeway Inn and Comfort Inn. Extended Stay America - The company offers hospitality real estate such as extented stay america suites.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the hospitality real estate market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the hospitality real estate market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the hospitality real estate market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed hospitality real estate market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Hospitality Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 75.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aimbridge Hospitality LLC, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., Atrium Hospitality LP, Best Western International Inc., Choice Hotels International Inc., Extended Stay America, G6 Hospitality LLC, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Host Hotels and Resorts Inc., Huazhu Group Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Marriott International Inc., OTO Development, Sonesta International Hotels Corp., The Georgetown Co. LLC, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hospitality real estate market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Full service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Quick service establishments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Hotels and accommodation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Spas and resorts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

12.4 Best Western International Inc.

12.5 Choice Hotels International Inc.

12.6 Extended Stay America

12.7 G6 Hospitality LLC

12.8 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

12.9 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc.

12.10 Huazhu Group Ltd.

12.11 Hyatt Hotels Corp.

12.12 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc

12.13 Marriott International Inc.

12.14 OTO Development

12.15 Sonesta International Hotels Corp.

12.16 The Georgetown Co. LLC

12.17 Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.

13 Appendix

