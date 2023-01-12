Hospitality real estate market size to grow by USD 75.36 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospitality real estate market size is estimated to increase by USD 75.36 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period. - Request a sample report

Global hospitality real estate market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospitality Real Estate Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. - The company offers hospitality real estate such as Embassy suites, Homewood suites, and Springhill suites.

The company offers hospitality real estate such as Embassy suites, Homewood suites, and Springhill suites. Best Western International Inc. - The company offers hospitality real estate such as Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, Vib, Glo, and Executive Residency by Best Western.

The company offers hospitality real estate such as Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, Vib, Glo, and Executive Residency by Best Western. Choice Hotels International Inc. - The company offers hospitality real estate such as Radisson Hotels, Rodeway Inn, and Comfort Inn.

The company offers hospitality real estate such as Radisson Hotels, Rodeway Inn, and Comfort Inn. Extended Stay America - T he company offers hospitality real estate such as extended Stay America suites.

he company offers hospitality real estate such as extended Stay America suites. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape -

The global hospitality real estate market is fragmented, with the presence of several large and medium-sized players. A few prominent vendors that offer hospitality real estate in the market are Aimbridge Hospitality LLC, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., Atrium Hospitality LP, Best Western International Inc., Choice Hotels International Inc., Extended Stay America, G6 Hospitality LLC, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Host Hotels and Resorts Inc., Huazhu Group Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Marriott International Inc., OTO Development, Sonesta International Hotels Corp., The Georgetown Co. LLC, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. and others.

The market is dominated by a few well-established manufacturers. The major market players compete in terms of brand name, new product innovation, and others. Moreover, the growth in the hospitality sector and geographical expansion by vendors operating in the market will drive competition among vendors. This will positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Global hospitality real estate market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global hospitality real estate market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (full-service restaurants, quick-service establishments, and catering services) and type (hotels and accommodations, spas and resorts, and other services).

The full-service restaurant segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. An increase in the global adult population aged 25-49 years is driving this segment. In addition, vendors globally provide promotional offers and discounts for dining at their restaurants to improve their customer service experience. Thus, the increasing number of full-service service establishments will drive growth in the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global hospitality real estate market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hospitality real estate market.

· North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to market growth, as consumers in these countries prefer to dine out. This is increasing the number of different types of restaurants in the region. In addition, business strategies being adopted by vendors, such as new product launches, partnerships, and others, are driving the regional market's growth.

Download a sample report

Global hospitality real estate market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The rise in the number of quick-service restaurants are driving the market growth. The number of fast-food restaurants is increasing due to the rise in the demand for fast food, especially in developing economies. This encourages fast-food companies to expand domestically and internationally. The growth of the urban population has also increased the number of fast-food restaurants. Thus, the increase in the number of fast-food restaurants will drive the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Technological adoption in the real estate industry is a trend in the market. The increase in the adoption of technology is positively impacting commercial real estate. The adoption of new tools will increase productivity and also save costs. For instance, smart sensor technology helps properties enhance energy savings. Therefore, technology adoption is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Uncertain macroeconomic conditions are challenging market growth. The real estate industry is highly susceptible to national and regional macroeconomic conditions. Uncertainty about prevailing economic conditions will adversely affect the industry. During the forecast period, customers may delay spending due to reduced debt loads, a decline in income or assets, and negative economic news. Demand can also be affected by conditions in the office real estate market, labor and health care costs, credit availability, and other macroeconomic factors. All these factors will impede the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses- Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this hospitality real estate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hospitality real estate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hospitality real estate market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hospitality real estate market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hospitality real estate market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hospitality market size in Morocco is expected to increase by USD 1.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%. This report extensively covers the market segmentation by type of tourists (international and domestic) and type of service (food service and accommodation).

The hospitality market size in the Netherlands is expected to increase by USD 5.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%. This report extensively covers segmentations by type (restaurants, quick service, accommodations, and drinks sector) and tourist type (international and domestic).

Hospitality Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 75.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aimbridge Hospitality LLC, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., Atrium Hospitality LP, Best Western International Inc., Choice Hotels International Inc., Extended Stay America, G6 Hospitality LLC, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Host Hotels and Resorts Inc., Huazhu Group Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Marriott International Inc., OTO Development, Sonesta International Hotels Corp., The Georgetown Co. LLC, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hospitality real estate market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hospitality real estate market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Full service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Full service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Full service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Full service restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Full service restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Quick service establishments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Quick service establishments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Quick service establishments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Quick service establishments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Quick service establishments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Catering services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Catering services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Hotels and accommodation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Hotels and accommodation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hotels and accommodation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Hotels and accommodation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hotels and accommodation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Spas and resorts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Spas and resorts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Spas and resorts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Spas and resorts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Spas and resorts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Other services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Other services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Exhibit 116: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Best Western International Inc.

Exhibit 119: Best Western International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Best Western International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Best Western International Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Choice Hotels International Inc.

Exhibit 122: Choice Hotels International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Choice Hotels International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Choice Hotels International Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Extended Stay America

Exhibit 125: Extended Stay America - Overview



Exhibit 126: Extended Stay America - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Extended Stay America - Key offerings

12.7 G6 Hospitality LLC

Exhibit 128: G6 Hospitality LLC - Overview



Exhibit 129: G6 Hospitality LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: G6 Hospitality LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 131: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc.

Exhibit 135: Host Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Host Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Host Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Huazhu Group Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Huazhu Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Huazhu Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Huazhu Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Exhibit 141: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc

Exhibit 145: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc - Key offerings

12.13 Marriott International Inc.

Exhibit 148: Marriott International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Marriott International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Marriott International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Marriott International Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 OTO Development

Exhibit 152: OTO Development - Overview



Exhibit 153: OTO Development - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: OTO Development - Key offerings

12.15 Sonesta International Hotels Corp.

Exhibit 155: Sonesta International Hotels Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Sonesta International Hotels Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Sonesta International Hotels Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 The Georgetown Co. LLC

Exhibit 158: The Georgetown Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Georgetown Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: The Georgetown Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.

Exhibit 161: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio