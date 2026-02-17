Hospitality Revenue Growth and Modernization Undermined by Data Governance Gaps, New Findings from Info-Tech Research Group

Despite continued investment in new digital platforms, unclear data standards and fragmented ownership are slowing modernization efforts across the hospitality industry. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show how defining data requirements and conducting structured discovery can help organizations standardize critical information and accelerate transformation.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations in the hospitality sector are investing in digital platforms to improve guest engagement and streamline operations. However, many are discovering that inconsistent and poorly defined data is slowing progress. A newly released resource from Info-Tech Research Group shows that siloed systems, conflicting data definitions, and unclear ownership of critical information continue to limit the effectiveness of transformation efforts. To address these challenges, the global IT research and advisory firm has published its blueprint, Define Hospitality Data Requirements to Accelerate Transformation, which provides a structured framework to standardize and govern critical data and better support enterprise transformation.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Two Foundational Steps to Strengthening Hospitality Data Practices (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The firm's blueprint shows that transformation initiatives such as revenue optimization, loyalty programs, operational automation, and AI-driven personalization depend on accurate and well-governed data. Without clear alignment on data definitions and ownership across the organization, hospitality leaders may face inconsistent reporting, limited insight into performance, and reduced impact from modernization efforts.

"Hospitality organizations collect vast amounts of guest and operational data, but too often that data lacks clear ownership and consistent standards," says Elizabeth Silva Smulski, research lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "Leaders need to define what data is required to achieve strategic goals before investing in new platforms. When data initiatives are aligned to business outcomes, modernization efforts accelerate, and revenue opportunities become measurable."

Info-Tech's Two Foundational Steps to Strengthening Hospitality Data Practices

In the Define Hospitality Data Requirements to Accelerate Transformation blueprint, Info-Tech outlines a structured framework designed to clarify what data is needed to support strategic goals and assess how effectively current capabilities meet those needs. The blueprint centers on two foundational actions:

Define Data Requirements

Hospitality leaders should begin by clarifying and prioritizing strategic goals, mapping them to business drivers and capabilities, and defining the specific data required to achieve those objectives. By establishing clear data goals and outlining the ideal future state, leadership teams can ensure that data initiatives directly support measurable business outcomes.



Conduct Data Discovery

Once requirements are defined, hospitality and IT teams should assess the current maturity of data capabilities, map data flows across systems, and identify challenges that prevent alignment with strategic goals. This discovery process highlights gaps between the current environment and the desired state, enabling targeted improvements that address fragmented systems, siloed information, and legacy constraints.

When data requirements are clearly defined and current capabilities are assessed, modernization shifts from reactive implementation to strategic execution. By applying Info-Tech's structured framework, hospitality leaders can align data, technology, and business priorities to drive measurable and sustainable impact.

