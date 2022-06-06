Hospitality Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 291.74 million | Integration of IoT with Robots to be a Key Trend | Technavio

For more highlights related to the latest market trends, View our Sample Report Now

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by end-user, the hotels segment is the leading segment in the market.

Based on segmentation by end-user, the is the leading segment in the market. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 11.0%.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increasing penetration of AI in robots is driving the hospitality robots market growth. However, factors such as high initial cost may challenge the market growth.

How big is the North American market?

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Hospitality Robots Market 2022-2026: Scope

The hospitality robots market report covers the following areas:

Hospitality Robots Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The hospitality robots market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.

Awabot, Bear Robotics Inc., BotsAndUs Ltd., Connected Robotics Inc., HD Hyundai Co.Ltd., Knightscope Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Quantum Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., Service Robots, Shanghai Qinglang Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., Starship Technologies Inc., and Tailos are some of the major market participants.

Hospitality Robots Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Hotels



Restaurants And Bars



Travel And Tourism Industry

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Hospitality Robots Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hospitality robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hospitality robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hospitality robots market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospitality robots market vendors

Hospitality Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 291.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Awabot, Bear Robotics Inc., BotsAndUs Ltd., Connected Robotics Inc., HD Hyundai Co.Ltd., Knightscope Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Quantum Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., Service Robots, Shanghai Qinglang Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., Starship Technologies Inc., and Tailos Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Restaurants and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Restaurants and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Restaurants and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Restaurants and bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Restaurants and bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Travel and tourism industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Travel and tourism industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Travel and tourism industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Travel and tourism industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Travel and tourism industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BotsAndUs Ltd.

Exhibit 93: BotsAndUs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: BotsAndUs Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: BotsAndUs Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Connected Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 96: Connected Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Connected Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Connected Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 HD Hyundai Co.Ltd.

Exhibit 99: HD Hyundai Co.Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: HD Hyundai Co.Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: HD Hyundai Co.Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 102: HD Hyundai Co.Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: HD Hyundai Co.Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Knightscope Inc.

Exhibit 104: Knightscope Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Knightscope Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Knightscope Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Knightscope Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 108: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Relay Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 113: Relay Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Relay Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Relay Robotics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Relay Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Shanghai Qinglang Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Shanghai Qinglang Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Shanghai Qinglang Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Shanghai Qinglang Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Shanghai Qinglang Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Exhibit 121: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

Exhibit 124: ST Engineering Aethon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: ST Engineering Aethon Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ST Engineering Aethon Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Tailos

Exhibit 127: Tailos - Overview



Exhibit 128: Tailos - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Tailos - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

