Hospitality robots market size to grow by USD 341.91 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing penetration of AI in robotics industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospitality robots market size is estimated to increase by USD 341.91 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of AI in the robotics industry. Robots are programmed and are backed with cameras, sensors, and software for rapid movement in a dynamic environment. However, they are unable to use information from sensory devices to make complex decisions. Thus, to improve the efficiency of their operations, robot manufacturers are introducing AI in professional service robots. For instance, Teradyne Inc. is one of the vendors that include AI in their cameras to aid in obstacle detection and navigation. Currently, the use of AI in robots is limited. However, the capability of AI and machine learning in solving complex tasks such as programming will increase their deployment in the hospitality industry, which is expected to drive the growth of the market. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospitality Robots Market

Global Hospitality Robots Market – Vendor Analysis

The global hospitality robots market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional vendors. To expand their customer base and gain a competitive edge, key players have undertaken a number of strategic initiatives, including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and the development of new products and technologies. New product innovations, partnerships, and acquisitions are some of the other strategies adopted by vendors. In addition, the market is witnessing the emergence of new competitors. However, high product differentiation and high economies of scale of existing vendors have inhibited the entry of new players into the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Hyundai Motor Co. - The company offers hospitality robots that are used in various places such as businesses centers, medical care facilities, accommodation places, and restaurants.

- The company offers hospitality robots that are used in various places such as businesses centers, medical care facilities, accommodation places, and restaurants. Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd. - The company offers dinerbot T8 hospitality robot, which is designed to be used for serving tea and water in offices, sending and receiving express deliveries, and delivering takeaway food.

- The company offers dinerbot T8 hospitality robot, which is designed to be used for serving tea and water in offices, sending and receiving express deliveries, and delivering takeaway food. LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers hospitality robots that are designed for use in housekeeping services in hotels.

- The company offers hospitality robots that are designed for use in housekeeping services in hotels. Pudu Technology Inc. - The company offers the CLOi servebot hospitality robot, which is inbuilt with a 3D camera and LiDAR sensors. It is designed for use in commercial services in hotels and restaurants.

- The company offers the CLOi servebot hospitality robot, which is inbuilt with a 3D camera and LiDAR sensors. It is designed for use in commercial services in hotels and restaurants. Connected Robotics Inc.

Jackys Electronic LLC

Pypestream Inc.

Quantum Robotics

Relay Robotics Inc.

Richtech Robotics Inc.

SAR Elektronic GmbH

Shanghai Gaussian Automation Tech. Dev. Co. Ltd.

sliQue Robotics and Technology

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

Tailos

Ubtech Robotics Inc

Knightscope Inc.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Hospitality Robots Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (hotels, restaurants and bars, and travel and tourism industry), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the hotels segment will be significant over the forecast period. Hotels are the prime end-users in the market. Many hotels are replacing their human personnel with robots. Multinational hotel corporations such as Marriott and Hilton use robots to increase social distancing. With the increasing number of hotels and the rising adoption of robotic automation technologies, the market will witness strong growth in the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hospitality robots market.

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is the early adopter of sophisticated technologies across many industries. The presence of technologically advanced countries and the strong presence of leading vendors fuel the growth of the regional market. In addition, the demand for hospitality robots increased during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure social distancing, which led to the adoption of more service robots in the hospitality industry. These factors are driving the growth of the hospitality robots market in North America .

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Hospitality Robots Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

IoT Integration with robots is identified as the key trend in the market. With the increased internet adoption among consumers, manufacturers are incorporating wireless technologies to enhance customer service delivery. The incorporation of IoT allows vendors to have real-time information about the condition of robots. It also allows end-users to remotely analyze characteristics such as temperature, CPU load, and the number of hours the robot has been operational. This ensures effective planning and scheduling of predictive maintenance. Also, the information gathered through continuous monitoring can be stored on cloud servers for the purposes of backup, reporting, diagnostics, and benchmarking. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The high investments required in the initial stages will challenge the growth of the market. Modern businesses are adopting novel methods to improve business efficiency. However, they are still focusing on limiting their capital expenditures. Hence, small and medium-sized end-users carefully consider robotics investments prior to making significant financial commitments. Also, many companies in developing and developed countries are unwilling to make large investments in new technologies. Such factors restrict the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this hospitality robots market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hospitality robots market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hospitality robots market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hospitality robots market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hospitality robots market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The service robotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 48,788.55 million . The market is segmented by application (professional robots and personal robots) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by application (professional robots and personal robots) and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The milking robot market size is estimated to grow by USD 615.93 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%. The market is segmented by product (standalone units, multiple store units, and rotary units), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Hospitality Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 341.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Awabot, Bear Robotics Inc., Connected Robotics Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Jackys Electronic LLC, Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Pudu Technology Inc., Pypestream Inc., Quantum Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., Richtech Robotics Inc., SAR Elektronic GmbH, Shanghai Gaussian Automation Tech. Dev. Co. Ltd., sliQue Robotics and Technology, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., Tailos, Ubtech Robotics Inc, and Knightscope Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hospitality robots market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hospitality robots market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hotels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hotels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Restaurants and bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Restaurants and bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Restaurants and bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Restaurants and bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Restaurants and bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Travel and tourism industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Travel and tourism industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Travel and tourism industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Travel and tourism industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Travel and tourism industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Awabot

Exhibit 115: Awabot - Overview



Exhibit 116: Awabot - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Awabot - Key offerings

12.4 Bear Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 118: Bear Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bear Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Bear Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Connected Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 121: Connected Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Connected Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Connected Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 124: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Knightscope Inc.

Exhibit 133: Knightscope Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Knightscope Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Knightscope Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Knightscope Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 137: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Pudu Technology Inc.

Exhibit 140: Pudu Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Pudu Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Pudu Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Quantum Robotics

Exhibit 143: Quantum Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 144: Quantum Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Quantum Robotics - Key offerings

12.12 Relay Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 146: Relay Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Relay Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Relay Robotics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Relay Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Richtech Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 150: Richtech Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Richtech Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Richtech Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Exhibit 153: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

Exhibit 156: ST Engineering Aethon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: ST Engineering Aethon Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: ST Engineering Aethon Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Tailos

Exhibit 159: Tailos - Overview



Exhibit 160: Tailos - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Tailos - Key offerings

12.17 Ubtech Robotics Inc

Exhibit 162: Ubtech Robotics Inc - Overview



Exhibit 163: Ubtech Robotics Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Ubtech Robotics Inc - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio