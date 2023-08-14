Hospitality Softnet, Inc. Named a Top 10 Sales Training Company by ManageHR Magazine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality Softnet, Inc. is honored to announce that it has been named a Top 10 Training Company in America by ManageHR magazine. Recognized for over 30 years as a leader in Sales Training for the hospitality industry, the company offers more sales training topics, delivering them in more ways, than any other competitors or brands.

Whether it is an interactive on-site leader led seminar, virtual classroom, on-line campus, blended training, or one on one individual training, Hospitality Softnet is known as a training innovator.

"We are indeed very grateful to ManageHR magazine for this recognition", said Lisa Richards, Partner, Hospitality Softnet, Inc. "Much of the development of our training offerings have been at the encouragement of our loyal customers. We cannot thank them enough for their support. They inspire us and the professionals within our organization".

Manage HR magazine is recognized as the most widely read and respected publication for Human Resource Managers and other Senior Leaders worldwide. MangeHR magazine offers technology insights, high quality, timely, and informative news concerning HR issues, insightful opinion and best practices.

About ManageHR Magazine:

ManageHR, though its print and digital magazines, web site, and newsletter, provides real life knowledge and HR practices frameworks to transform the roles of its readers from HR professionals working for a business to Buisiness managers who specializes in HR.

Readership ranges from CEO's to recruitment managers and Cultural developers. With a circulation of more than 300,000, HR Magazine is the most widely read and respected human resources publication in the world.

About Hospitality Softnet:

We are proud to service the following clients: Hyatt Hotel Corporation, Hilton Hotel Corporation - Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, Home2 and Tru, Trump Hotel Collection, InterContinental Hotel Group, Crowne Plaza, Choice Hotels International - Cambria, Wyndham Hotels, Raymond Management, Pyramid Global, Aimbridge Hotels, Atrium Hotels, Remington Hotels, Greenwood Hospitality, Hotel Equities, Olympia Hotels, Marcus Hotels and Resorts, MCR, O'Reilly Hospitality, White Lodging, Shaner Hotels, New Castle Hotels, Vista Host, Linchris Hotel Corporation, Vesta Hotels, Dimension Development, Westmont Hospitality, and many other leading lodging companies.

Contact: [email protected] for more information. Or visit www.hospitalitysoftnet.com.

