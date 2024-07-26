Hospitality Softnet, Inc. Named a Top 10 Sales Training Company by ManageHR Magazine for the Second Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality Softnet, Inc. is honored to announce that it has been named a Top 10 Training Company in America by ManageHR magazine for a second year. Recognized for over 30 years as a leader in Sales Training for the hospitality industry, the company offers more sales training topics, delivering them in more ways, than any other competitors or brands.

Whether it is an interactive on-site leader led seminar, virtual classroom, on-line campus, blended training, or one on one individual training, Hospitality Softnet is known as a training innovator.

"We are honored to receive this recognition a second time from Manage HR magazine", said Lisa Richards, Partner, Hospitality Softnet, Inc. "We continue to listen to our customers to learn what is important to them when training their teams. We are grateful for their partnerships, as they help us grow as an organization".

Manage HR magazine is recognized as the most widely read and respected publication for Human Resource Managers and other Senior Leaders worldwide. MangeHR magazine offers technology insights, high quality, timely, and informative news concerning HR issues, insightful opinion, and best practices.

About ManageHR Magazine:

ManageHR, though its print and digital magazines, web site, and newsletter, provides real life knowledge and HR practices frameworks to transform the roles of its readers from HR professionals working for a business to Buisiness managers who specializes in HR.

Readership ranges from CEO's to recruitment managers and Cultural developers. With a circulation of more than 300,000, HR Magazine is the most widely read and respected human resources publication in the world.

About Hospitality Softnet:

Hospitality Softnet, Inc. offers many training and other related services to the Hotel industry. These would include Group and LNR intelligence, Teleprosopecting, Mystery shopping, Quality Assurance, and Revenue & Operational consulting.

We are proud to service the following clients: Hyatt Hotel Corporation, Hilton Hotel Corporation - Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, Home2 and Tru, Trump Hotel Collection, InterContinental Hotel Group, Crowne Plaza, Choice Hotels International - Cambria, Wyndham Hotels, Raymond Management, Pyramid Global, Aimbridge Hotels, Atrium Hotels, Remington Hotels, Greenwood Hospitality, Hotel Equities, Olympia Hotels, Marcus Hotels and Resorts, MCR, O'Reilly Hospitality, White Lodging, Shaner Hotels, New Castle Hotels, Vista Host, Linchris Hotel Corporation, Vesta Hotels, Dimension Development, Westmont Hospitality, and many other leading lodging companies.

Contact: Lisa Richards at [email protected] for more information. Or visit www.hospitalitysoftnet.com. Phone - 904.230.4568.

SOURCE Hospitality Softnet, Inc.